Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Nov. 18

Joshua Lynnard Wayne Broadway, 38, and Brittney Denise Casamayo, 35, both of Farmington

Scott Duane Brown, 54, and Jennifer Lynn Robertson, 49, both of Westville, Okla.

Richard Christopher Graham, 43, Enid, Okla., and Kristen Leann Glenn, 41, Fayetteville

Anthony Gavin Lewis, 21, and Capriana Michelle Monique Rumker-Harris, 35, both of Fort Smith

Thanh Minh Nguyen, 29, and Jessica Michelle George, 25, both of Fayetteville

Victor Salomon Ramirez, 32, and Yenny Rios, 29, both of Springdale

Dustin Riley Simmons, 28, and Lyndi Alishabeth Cote, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Nov. 19

Jokon Abon, 33, and Angeline Takju, 30, both of Springdale

Larry Don Coker, 47, and Prescilla Olivia Mathias, 37, both of Fayetteville

Frankie Garcia, 24, Springdale, and Ana Maria Hernandez, 25, Rogers

Zakkios Hesa, 30, and Hemlynn Keju, 32, both of Huntsville

Tuyishimire Innoc Kanyandekwe, 34, Moraine, Ohio, and Isabelle Niyonshuti Ishimwe, 28, Fayetteville

John Waylon Keith, 28, and Lisa Nicole Brown, 33, both of Prairie Grove

Jairo Armando Melendez Mendoza, 27, and Yitzel Berenice Villalva, 21, both of Springdale

Clifford Allen Rebold, 39, and Brooke Nicole Francis, 34, both of Springdale

Jesus Rodriguez, 26, and Citlali Salas-Jimenez, 19, both of Springdale

Joseph Eugene Ungerank, 39, Fayetteville, and Katelyn Danielle Howard, 31, Farmington

Nov. 22

Benjamin Tate Babcock, 21, and Kathryn Elizabeth Patterson, 19, both of Fayetteville

Jose Antonio Barrientos Renderos, 21, and Yesenia Quiroz, 22, both of Springdale

James Michael Center, 53, and Anne-Claire Bremard, 36, both of Fayetteville

James Edward Clay Jr., 30, and Courtney Mechelle Boddie, 28, both of Elkins

Zachary Thomas Fincher, 23, and Cori Marie Matney, 22, both of Willard, Mo.

Tanner Reece Goodwin, 24, and Gentry Chyanne Gosvener, 23, both of Huntsville

Danny Jacklick, 59, and Ketty John-Yamane, 61, both of Springdale

Jackson Truong, 27, and Allie Ann Agerton Welsh, 23, both of South San Francisco, Calif.

Nov. 23

Andrew Robert Breazeal, 36, and Amber Michael Henderson, 34, both of El Reno, Okla.

Joseph Riley Carson, 23, Springdale, and Mariel Karen Van Horn, 23, Fayetteville

Joseph Leland Ferguson, 66, and Judy Dianne Ferguson, 72, both of Welling, Okla.

Joel Leban, 33, and Amnetha Namon, 32, both of Springdale

Michael Austin McDaniel, 30, and Kayla Breiann Krippendorf, 26, both of Little Rock

Andrew Thomas Roberge, 36, and Jessica Dawn Sandone, 30, both of Fayetteville

Marcos Sarabia, 20, and Emily Kailene Patterson, 19, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Ian Taylor Silvester, 29, and Shelby Morgan Edwards, 28, both of Fort Smith

Nov. 24

Calvin Curtis Conrad, 68, and Betty Ann Smith, 84, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Scott Davis, 23, and Madison Lee Sander, 21, both of Prairie Grove

Alexander Stephen Fisher, 26, and Mollie Ruthanne Brewer, 25, both of Stillwater, Okla.

Robert Parker King, 24, and Rachel Leigh Pohl, 24, both of Albuquerque, N.M.

Jaque M. Nitu, 26, and Eclat Mulunba Kapinga, 24, both of Fayetteville

William Shane Walker, 35, and Hillary Nicole Stevenson, 34, both of Springdale

Zachary Ryan Willard, 30, and Ali Simone Parker, 28, both of Springdale