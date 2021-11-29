Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Nov. 18
Joshua Lynnard Wayne Broadway, 38, and Brittney Denise Casamayo, 35, both of Farmington
Scott Duane Brown, 54, and Jennifer Lynn Robertson, 49, both of Westville, Okla.
Richard Christopher Graham, 43, Enid, Okla., and Kristen Leann Glenn, 41, Fayetteville
Anthony Gavin Lewis, 21, and Capriana Michelle Monique Rumker-Harris, 35, both of Fort Smith
Thanh Minh Nguyen, 29, and Jessica Michelle George, 25, both of Fayetteville
Victor Salomon Ramirez, 32, and Yenny Rios, 29, both of Springdale
Dustin Riley Simmons, 28, and Lyndi Alishabeth Cote, 25, both of Prairie Grove
Nov. 19
Jokon Abon, 33, and Angeline Takju, 30, both of Springdale
Larry Don Coker, 47, and Prescilla Olivia Mathias, 37, both of Fayetteville
Frankie Garcia, 24, Springdale, and Ana Maria Hernandez, 25, Rogers
Zakkios Hesa, 30, and Hemlynn Keju, 32, both of Huntsville
Tuyishimire Innoc Kanyandekwe, 34, Moraine, Ohio, and Isabelle Niyonshuti Ishimwe, 28, Fayetteville
John Waylon Keith, 28, and Lisa Nicole Brown, 33, both of Prairie Grove
Jairo Armando Melendez Mendoza, 27, and Yitzel Berenice Villalva, 21, both of Springdale
Clifford Allen Rebold, 39, and Brooke Nicole Francis, 34, both of Springdale
Jesus Rodriguez, 26, and Citlali Salas-Jimenez, 19, both of Springdale
Joseph Eugene Ungerank, 39, Fayetteville, and Katelyn Danielle Howard, 31, Farmington
Nov. 22
Benjamin Tate Babcock, 21, and Kathryn Elizabeth Patterson, 19, both of Fayetteville
Jose Antonio Barrientos Renderos, 21, and Yesenia Quiroz, 22, both of Springdale
James Michael Center, 53, and Anne-Claire Bremard, 36, both of Fayetteville
James Edward Clay Jr., 30, and Courtney Mechelle Boddie, 28, both of Elkins
Zachary Thomas Fincher, 23, and Cori Marie Matney, 22, both of Willard, Mo.
Tanner Reece Goodwin, 24, and Gentry Chyanne Gosvener, 23, both of Huntsville
Danny Jacklick, 59, and Ketty John-Yamane, 61, both of Springdale
Jackson Truong, 27, and Allie Ann Agerton Welsh, 23, both of South San Francisco, Calif.
Nov. 23
Andrew Robert Breazeal, 36, and Amber Michael Henderson, 34, both of El Reno, Okla.
Joseph Riley Carson, 23, Springdale, and Mariel Karen Van Horn, 23, Fayetteville
Joseph Leland Ferguson, 66, and Judy Dianne Ferguson, 72, both of Welling, Okla.
Joel Leban, 33, and Amnetha Namon, 32, both of Springdale
Michael Austin McDaniel, 30, and Kayla Breiann Krippendorf, 26, both of Little Rock
Andrew Thomas Roberge, 36, and Jessica Dawn Sandone, 30, both of Fayetteville
Marcos Sarabia, 20, and Emily Kailene Patterson, 19, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Ian Taylor Silvester, 29, and Shelby Morgan Edwards, 28, both of Fort Smith
Nov. 24
Calvin Curtis Conrad, 68, and Betty Ann Smith, 84, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Scott Davis, 23, and Madison Lee Sander, 21, both of Prairie Grove
Alexander Stephen Fisher, 26, and Mollie Ruthanne Brewer, 25, both of Stillwater, Okla.
Robert Parker King, 24, and Rachel Leigh Pohl, 24, both of Albuquerque, N.M.
Jaque M. Nitu, 26, and Eclat Mulunba Kapinga, 24, both of Fayetteville
William Shane Walker, 35, and Hillary Nicole Stevenson, 34, both of Springdale
Zachary Ryan Willard, 30, and Ali Simone Parker, 28, both of Springdale