Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nov. 15

Asbell Elementary

1500 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mop sink in back storage room, faucet with hose hanging down into sink does not have back-flow prevention device installed. Also there is a copper drain line in the sink that has the outlet below the rim of the sink.

Noncritical violations: There are metal filings on gear for large can opener. Table for base for small mixer has corner repaired with masking tape.

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets

4116 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Temperature of packaged food items under cold holding is 49 degrees, two foods are open: guacamole is at 46 degrees, humus temperature is 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Walmart Super Center Deli-Bakery

2004 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to ascertain if the manager has taken a food safety for manager's course.

Woodridge of the Ozarks

2466 S. 48th St., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Macaroni uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Food shall be covered to prevent accidental contamination.

Noncritical violations: Food safety for managers course has not been taken.

Nov. 16

Angela's Bakery

2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: In the customer area, food contact surfaces such as trays and tongue are cleaned, but not sanitized. Customer area in the ice bath mayonnaise at 57 degrees, curtido at 52 degrees, white cheese at 47 degrees, the ice touches only the bottom of the container with the food.

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken is thawing at room temperature. Original container of romaine cheese is used to store curtido. Garbage dumpster has door open.

Fatty's Bar & Grill

2005 S. Thompson Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: White refrigerator lacks a thermometer. In food preparation area, surface of fan is not clean. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Trailside Coffee Company

101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt. A, Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged food items (parfait, brownies, lemon bar) for customer self-service lack label with list of ingredients

Noncritical violations: None

Waffle House

1281 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Hot water sanitation warewashing machine operating at 153 degrees, hot water sanitation shall occur at 160 degrees or above. Shell eggs held outside of cold holding as a time control does not have a time indicated when the eggs are pulled out of temperature control.

Noncritical violations: None

Nov. 17

Jade China

1046 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Rice noodles uncovered in a bucket on the floor. Chicken nuggets holding at room temperature with a final cook step before service.

Noncritical violations: Manager is enrolled in the food safety course, but has not completed the training yet.

La Morenita Restaurant

274 E. Robinson Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

McDonald's

520 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Egg cooler was holding foods, sliced tomatoes, eggs etc. at 47 degrees, unit was frozen over; thermometer stated 50 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Beside the ice cream machine, there is white ice cream residues on the cup holder container.

Popeye's

538 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Nov. 18

Bites & Bowls

1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Chop Sooie

2907 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Prism Education Center

2855 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two uncovered storage containers for plastic forks have small amount of food debris on inside bottom surfaces and foam plates are not stored covered or inverted.

Walmart Neighborhood Market Deli

1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The handle of the hot holding unit is broken on one side and hanging. The air filter for the fryer system has a buildup of grease residue. Clean filter.

Nov. 19

Asian Amigo Supermarket

2201 S. Thompson St., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: Violation observed on routine / complaint inspection dated 11/2/2021. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Noncritical violations: None

Casey's General Store

2720 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No liquid soap in the women's or men's restrooms. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. Posted permit expired on July 31, 2021.

Doodlebugs Daycare & Preschool

1228 Brookhaven Court, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One door of freeze lacks repair (rubber sealed). Manual can opener has food debris. Surfaces of interior of refrigerators and microwave are not clean (food debris, milk). Food preparation area, floor is not clean.

Matador

3412 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Containers of salsa and queso were stored on a shelf below raw meat in the walk-in cooler. Bar dishwasher temperature on dish-temp plate was 123 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Two refrigerators lack a refrigerator thermometer. No heat test strips for the bar dishwasher. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Juicy Tails

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 218, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand washing sink in food preparation area has utensils inside.

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink in food prep area lacks paper towels next to the sink. White refrigerators and small prep table do not have a thermometer or they are located in a place where is not easy to read. Bulk containers with food lack a name (sugar, salt). Paper bag with sugar is stored in contact with the floor. Original bucket of sliced dills is used to store salt and oregano.

Marco's Pizza

3399 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee drinks with no lids in the kitchen area.

MZ Diana's Pride & Joy

4507 Johnson Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee wearing bracelet while preparing food. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. The posted permit expired on April 30, 2021.

Steak N Shake

4074 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet in her hands/wrists.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 15 -- Chicken Salad Chick, 352 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 5, Fayetteville; Ozark Guidance Center, 2400 S. 48th St., Springdale

Nov. 16 -- Butterflies and Frogs Too, 1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B-11 and 12, Springdale; Domino's, 992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; J.O. Kelly Middle School, 1879 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; New Beginnings, 251 W. 19th St., Fayetteville; Sushiboi, 2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Nov. 17 -- Hot and Fast BBQ, 2120 Fawn Drive, Springdale; Shelby Lynn's Cake Shoppe, 118 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; Wal-Mart Market Fuel Center, 1043 N. 48th St., Springdale

Nov. 18 -- Blanquita's Cake Shop, 1204 Backus St., Springdale; Quick Bites, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1385, Fayetteville; Sonic, 2924 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; St. John's Lutheran Child Care, 2730 E. Township St., Fayetteville; Tokyo House, 1818 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Nov. 19 -- Arby's, 7460 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Imperial Event Center, 2323 S Old Missouri Road, No. E, Springdale; Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 2313 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Schlotzsky's, 1919 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Sonic, 4723 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Missouri Road, Springdale