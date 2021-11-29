Work completed on Hendrix mural

CONWAY -- Hendrix College Class of 2014 alumna Emily Mente recently completed a three-panel mural at the Conway Human Development Center near the college campus. Mente, the owner of Studio Mente in Austin, Texas, worked on the mural since October.

"We are overjoyed with the end result," center Superintendent Sarah Murphy said. "The mural, which is above CHDC's 'snack shack' and below our chapel, has really brightened things up in the central part of our campus. We have heard so many positive remarks from our staff, and many residents have shown their approval by gazing up and smiling as they pass by."

The 7-foot-tall triptych covers nearly 800 square feet.