12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Butterball Sandwich Cookies





These bite-size, melt-in-your-mouth cookies are reminiscent of baci di dama, but do not contain nuts. They can be filled with jam (raspberry is traditional), caramel, melted chocolate or hazelnut spread.

Butterball Sandwich Cookies

1 cup butter (2 sticks), softened

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup granulated sugar

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup fruit jam OR melted chocolate OR jarred caramel topping OR hazelnut spread

2 cups vanilla sugar (recipe follows)

In a large mixing bowl, beat butter until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Add vanilla and mix well. Add granulated sugar and blend well. Add flour and mix until it forms a dough. Wrap dough in plastic and chill for at least 3 hours.

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Using your fingers or a round ½ teaspoon measuring spoon, roll dough into ¾-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper or baking mats. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are firm, but not brown. Remove from oven and cool on cookie sheets.

Spread flat side of half of the cookies with jam, chocolate or caramel and sandwich with flat side of remaining cookies. Roll each cookie in vanilla sugar to coat. Cookies will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 week or frozen for 1 month.

Makes 40 to 50 cookies.

Variation: Vanilla-Cinnamon Sandwich Cookies: Add ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon to the vanilla sugar before rolling cookies.

Recipe adapted from "Chocolate & Vanilla" by Gale Gand with Lisa Weiss

Vanilla Sugar

2 cups granulated sugar

1 vanilla bean, split in half OR 1 tablespoon vanilla paste

In an airtight container or large sealable plastic bag, combine sugar and vanilla bean or paste. If using a vanilla bean, bury bean in sugar and seal. If using vanilla paste, stir or shake sugar and paste together to evenly distribute. Let sit overnight or longer. Flavor will intensify over time. Vanilla bean may be reused until no more flavor can be extracted.

Makes 2 cups.



