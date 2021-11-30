12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Citrus Melt-Away Cookies





The dough for these versatile cookies can be frozen for up to a month and sliced and baked right out of the freezer. The baked cookies will keep for 2 weeks in an airtight container. The main recipe is for citrus flavored melt-aways, but many flavor variations are possible (see variations in recipe).

Citrus Melt-Away Cookies

¾ cup butter, at room temperature

⅓ cup confectioners' sugar PLUS more for dusting cookies

Zest and juice of 1 lemon, lime or clementine

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

Yellow, green or orange decorating sugar, optional

In the bowl of an electric mixer, using the whisk attachment on medium speed, blend butter and the ⅓ cup confectioners' sugar until pale and fluffy. Add lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla; mix until fluffy.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch and salt. Add to butter mixture, blending on low speed until just combined.

Divide dough in half, shape each half into a log 1 ¼ inches in diameter by 8 inches long. Wrap in parchment paper, wax paper or plastic wrap. To help maintain shape, slip rolled dough into an empty paper towel roll, if desired. Refrigerate until firm 1 to 2 hours, or place wrapped log in a freezer bag and freeze up to 1 month.

To bake: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Unwrap dough and roll dough in decorating sugar to coat. Cut dough into ¼-inch thick slices. Place dough slices, 1 inch apart, on baking mat or parchment-lined baking sheet and bake 11 to 13 minutes, or until edges are light golden brown. Transfer cookies to wire racks and cool slightly, 8 to 10 minutes. Dust cookies with confectioners' sugar. Cookies will keep in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Make about 5 dozen cookies.

Variations:

Spiced Melt-Aways — omit lemon zest and juice and add ½ teaspoon EACH ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg and ground cloves. Omit decorating sugar and roll cookies in finely ground almonds or pecans.

Mint Melt-Aways — omit lemon zest and juice and vanilla extract. Add 1 teaspoon peppermint extract. Omit decorating sugar and roll dough in a mixture of granulated sugar and cocoa powder.

Funfetti Melt-Aways — omit lemon zest and juice. Add ¼ teaspoon almond extract. Omit decorating sugar and roll cookies in rainbow sprinkles.

Berry Melt-Aways — omit lemon zest and juice. Add 2 tablespoons finely ground freeze-dried strawberries or raspberries. Roll cookies in pink decorating sugar.



