12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Cranberry-Almond Oatmeal Cookies With White Chocolate





A dip in white chocolate is the finishing touch on these rich oatmeal cookies studded with toasted almonds, dried cranberries and orange zest.

Cranberry-Almond Oatmeal Cookies With White Chocolate

1 cup whole almonds, skin on

1 small orange

1 cup dried cranberries

½ cup butter, softened

6 tablespoons shortening

¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar

⅓ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch salt

3 cups old fashioned oats, uncooked

1 pound white chocolate, chopped

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Arrange almonds on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Meanwhile, zest and juice orange to yield 1 tablespoon finely grated zest (we used a Microplane brand zester) and 2 tablespoons juice. Set zest aside.

In a small bowl, combine cranberries and the 2 tablespoons juice; set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat butter, shortening and sugars on medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add the orange zest, eggs and vanilla; beat well.

In a food processor, pulse the almonds until finely chopped with a few larger pieces remaining.

In a medium bowl, combine the almonds, flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add the flour-nut mixture to the creamed butter mixture and mix well. On low speed, stir in oats and cranberries; mix well.

Line several baking sheets with parchment paper or nonstick baking mats.

Drop dough by rounded 2 tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheets; remove to wire rack. Cool completely. (Reserve parchment-lined pans.)

In a double boiler, melt white chocolate. Spread white chocolate on the bottom of each cooled cookie and return to parchment-lined pans. Refrigerate until chocolate sets, about 30 minutes.

Makes about 2 dozen cookies.



