12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Cranberry-Almond Oatmeal Cookies With White Chocolate

A dip in white chocolate is the finishing touch on these rich oatmeal cookies studded with toasted almonds, dried cranberries and orange zest.
Cranberry-Almond Oatmeal Cookies With White Chocolate
1 cup whole almonds, skin on
1 small orange
1 cup dried cranberries
½ cup butter, softened
6 tablespoons shortening
¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar
⅓ cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch salt
3 cups old fashioned oats, uncooked
1 pound white chocolate, chopped
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Arrange almonds on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.
Meanwhile, zest and juice orange to yield 1 tablespoon finely grated zest (we used a Microplane brand zester) and 2 tablespoons juice. Set zest aside.
In a small bowl, combine cranberries and the 2 tablespoons juice; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter, shortening and sugars on medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add the orange zest, eggs and vanilla; beat well.
In a food processor, pulse the almonds until finely chopped with a few larger pieces remaining.
In a medium bowl, combine the almonds, flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add the flour-nut mixture to the creamed butter mixture and mix well. On low speed, stir in oats and cranberries; mix well.
Line several baking sheets with parchment paper or nonstick baking mats.
Drop dough by rounded 2 tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheets; remove to wire rack. Cool completely. (Reserve parchment-lined pans.)
In a double boiler, melt white chocolate. Spread white chocolate on the bottom of each cooled cookie and return to parchment-lined pans. Refrigerate until chocolate sets, about 30 minutes.
Makes about 2 dozen cookies.