12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Double Chocolate Shortbread Rings

What's better than five golden rings? Serious chocolate lovers might say these intensely flavored chocolate shortbread cookie rings. The cookies get a double dose of chocolate with cocoa powder and grated dark chocolate.

Double Chocolate Shortbread Rings

3 ounces dark chocolate

13 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, divided use

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Heaping ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Confectioners' sugar for dusting

Grate dark chocolate through the finest holes on a cheese grater or finely chop it using a food processor; set aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat 12 tablespoons of the unsalted butter, the light brown sugar, dark brown sugar, vanilla extract and kosher salt with an electric mixer until creamy, scraping sides as necessary.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa and cinnamon; stir in the grated chocolate.

Beat flour mixture into butter mixture. Mixture will be crumbly. Continue mixing until dough holds together when pressed between your fingers. If dough does not hold together, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter and drizzle it evenly over the dough and mix to incorporate. Gather dough into a ball, wrap ball in wax paper and refrigerate 1 hour.

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or nonstick baking mats.

Very lightly dust your work surface with flour. Roll dough to ¼ inch thick. Using a doughnut cutter or one large round cookie cutter and one small round cookie cutter, cut out as many doughnut-shaped rings as you can. Transfer the cut cookies and centers onto the prepared baking sheets. Gather the scraps, roll out and cut again. Repeat this process until you've used all the shortbread dough.

Bake cookies, rotating sheets halfway through, for 16 to 22 minutes. Cool completely on racks, then dust with confectioners' sugar.

Makes about 20 large rings and 20 small circles.

Recipe adapted from food52.com



