12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Homemade Oreos

This homemade version of the classic chocolate wafer sandwich cookie is perfect for dunking in milk. The cookies will keep at room temperature for about 1 week, making them ideal for gift giving.

Homemade Oreos

With Strawberry or Vanilla Filling

Wafers:

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons corn syrup

½ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon coconut extract

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

⅓ cup PLUS 1 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa powder, plus more for dusting

Filling:

¾ cup freeze dried strawberries (about ½ ounce), optional (see note)

¾ cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional (see note)

Pinch salt

2 to 2 ½ cups confectioners' sugar (see note)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, sugar, corn syrup, baking soda, salt and coconut extract. Mix on low to moisten, then increase to medium and beat until fluffy, about 5 minutes, pausing to scrape bowl and beater about halfway through.

Sift flour and cocoa together.

Sprinkle flour-cocoa mixture over the butter mixture and mix on low. It will be dry and crumbly at first; continue mixing until a stiff dough forms. Hand knead dough against the sides of the bowl to form a smooth ball. Divide ball in half and shape each into a disc. Use immediately or wrap in plastic and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Let refrigerated dough soften for about 30 minutes and knead until pliable before proceeding.

On a cocoa dusted surface, roll a portion of the dough into a 7-inch square. Sprinkle both sides with cocoa and continue rolling until dough is ¼-inch thick. Using an embossed rolling pin (or a plain rolling pin), roll dough to 1/8-inch thick. Slide an offset spatula under the dough to loosen; cut into rounds using a 1 ½ inch fluted cutter.

Transfer cut rounds to the prepared cookie sheets.

Repeat with remaining dough. Gather scraps, knead and re-roll and cut as before. Any remaining scraps can be discarded or baked to grind for crumbs.

Bake wafers until firm and dry, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool completely on baking sheets.

Once the cookies have cooled completely, make the filling. Do not make filling in advance; it will harden and be unusable.

For the filling:

If making strawberry filling, in a food processor or blender, grind strawberries to a fine powder; set aside.

In a saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; then simmer, stirring with a heat-resistant spatula. The butter will hiss and pop. If you notice any browned bits forming around the edges, reduce heat. Continue simmering and stirring until the butter stops hissing and popping. Strain butter into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add salt, sugar, vanilla and pulverized strawberries (if using). Mix to moisten, then increase to medium. Beat until creamy and soft, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a pastry bag fitted with a ½-inch plain tip. (Alternately, transfer mixture to a quart-size zip-close storage bag and snip off one corner.)

To assemble:

Flip half of the wafers over so the flat side is facing up. Pipe a generous dollop, just shy of 1 tablespoon, into the center of each. Top with remaining wafers and join them with a gentle twist. Let stand 30 minutes. Serve or transfer to an airtight container. Cookies will keep at room temperature for about 1 week; refrigerated for about 3 weeks or frozen for 3 months. Serve at room temperature.

Makes 36 to 45 sandwich cookies.

Note: For plain filling reduce confectioners' sugar to 2 cups, omit freeze-dried strawberries and add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Recipe from "BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts" by Stella Parks



