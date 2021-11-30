12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Snowpeople Cookies

This shaped sugar cookie recipe stands out because it doesn't require a cookie cutter to create these cute little snow people. The trick is all in the baking process. The dough is shaped into two logs, one thicker than the other and, then sliced into rounds. By placing a large round and a small round just touching on the baking sheet, the dough bakes into a snowperson shape. A simple confectioners' sugar glaze, shredded coconut (optional), mini chocolate chips and sugar bow ties do the rest.

Snowpeople Cookies

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon fine salt (see note)

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces, softened (see note)

1 egg yolk

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted

4 to 5 teaspoons milk

Shredded coconut, for decorating

Miniature chocolate chips, for decorating

Sugar bow ties, for decorating

Candy-coated chocolates, for decorating

In a food processor or large bowl, pulse or thoroughly whisk sugars and salt. Add the butter, egg yolk and vanilla; pulse or beat until smooth and creamy. Scrape down sides of bowl. Add flour and pulse or beat until mixture forms a dough. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface and pat into a disc. Divide disc into two portions — one twice as large as the other. Roll the small portion into a 4-inch log. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Roll the large portion into a thicker 4-inch long. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate both logs until firm, at least 2 hours or up to 3 days.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Slice each log into 16 (¼-inch thick) rounds.

Arrange rounds in the shape of snowmen (1 large round and 1 small round with edges touching), spaced 1 ½ inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake 17 to 19 minutes, rotating pans halfway through, or until cookies are set and edges are just golden. Let cookies cool on sheets for 10 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

In a small bowl, whisk together the confectioners' sugar and enough milk to create a smooth, spreadable glaze.

Working with 1 cookie at a time, spread glaze evenly on cookie, then sprinkle with coconut (if desired), and then decorate face and coat using the miniature chocolate chips, sugar bow ties and candy-coated chocolates. If necessary, use a small dab of glaze to "glue" the candies to the cookie. Repeat with remaining cookies, glaze and decorations. Let cookies dry for at least 30 minutes before serving. Store any leftover cookies in an airtight container.

Makes 16 cookies.

Note: Reduce salt to ¼ teaspoon if using salted butter.

Recipe adapted "The Perfect Cookie" from America's Test Kitchen



