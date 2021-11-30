Allstate to sell Illinois headquarters

Allstate announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to sell its longtime Northbrook, Ill., headquarters for $232 million to Nevada-based Dermody Properties.

"Allstate is selling the property as employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home," the insurance giant said in a news release.

Dermody did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Allstate has been a Northbrook corporate fixture since 1967, when it moved its offices from Skokie, Ill., to a six-building complex on a 122-acre campus.