'Bad man' Burks earns SEC honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks picked up SEC offensive player of the week honors from the conference office Monday for his work in Friday's 34-17 win over Missouri.

Burks had seven catches for 129 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown from KJ Jefferson, to help the Razorbacks snap a five-game losing streak to Missouri.

"He's a bad man," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said after the Missouri game. "He can do almost anything."

The Warren native earned his second SEC player of the week nod this season after also taking the honor when he had six catches for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 win over Texas A&M on Sept. 25 in Arlington, Texas.

Burks, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season against Missouri, is breaking and nearing school records left and right with only a bowl game remaining. The junior has compiled 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Burks has six 100-yard games this season, breaking the single-season record he shared with Anthony Eubanks (1997) and Anthony Lucas (1998).

His 11 receiving touchdowns this season are tied for second in a season with Marcus Monk (2006) behind the school-record 12 caught by Jarius Wright in 2011.

Burks' 1,104 receiving yards is third on UA's single-season list behind Cobi Hamilton (1,335 yards in 2012) and Wright (1,117 yards in 2011). His 2,399 career receiving yards are good for sixth on the Razorbacks' list.

Brown accepts invite

Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game, the annual all-star game's social media accounts posted Monday.

Brown, a redshirt senior from Ashdown, has been the Razorbacks' top cover corner for the past couple of seasons. Brown recorded five interceptions this season, the most by an Arkansas player in a season since safety Tramain Thomas also had five in 2011.

Brown also ranks fifth on the team with 53 tackles and has 5 pass breakups, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

The 6-1, 190-pounder has had key takeaways in each of the past three games: interceptions at LSU and against Missouri, as well as a strip and fumble recovery at the Arkansas 1 against Alabama with the Razorbacks trailing by six points.

Brown is the second known Razorback to receive a postseason invitation following defensive tackle John Ridgeway's invitation to the Senior Bowl.