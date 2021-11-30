Body in ditch sent to state crime lab

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a body was found in a drainage ditch in Wynne on Sunday, authorities said.

Police believe the remains belong to a man.

A resident walking near 503 Front St. around 3 p.m. reported to Wynne Police officers that they had seen a body in a shallow drainage ditch between Front and Ash streets, according to a news release from state police.

The Wynne Police Department requested that state police lead the investigation, according to the release.

The remains were sent to the state crime lab to determine the identity, manner, cause and time of death, state police said.