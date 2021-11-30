Hone eagle photography

Photography of bald eagles is the focus of three eagle-watch pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake offered by Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Tim Johnson, wildlife photographer and member of the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, will be on board Dec. 4, Jan. 8 and Feb. 5 to offer tips for photographing bald eagles. He will discuss equipment needed to get quality photos of eagles and other birds, proper camera settings to get sharp pictures and good places around the region to photograph eagles.

There will be a guide on board as usual to talk about eagles and answer questions about Beaver Lake, its wildlife and about Hobbs State Park.

Eagle-watch cruises set sail each Saturday and Sunday through February at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Some weekday cruises have been scheduled for the holidays. Cost is $15 for adults plus tax and $7.50 for children ages 6-12. Make reservations and prepay by calling the visitor center at 479-789-5000 or stop by the center one-quarter mile east of Arkansas 12 and War Eagle Road.

Range upgrade complete

Improvements have been added to the archery range at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

In addition to the 3-D game animal targets, the range now has circular bull’s eye style field targets. There are four field targets with ranges from 10 to 40 yards.

Stairs have been added to the boardwalk along the 3-D course for easier access to targets when shooters retrieve their arrows. Hooks for shooters to hang their bows when retrieving arrows have been added.

There is no cost to shoot at the range. It is open sunrise to sunset Tuesday through Sunday. Only field points are allowed. No broadheads.

Trails to close briefly

Some trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close briefly during the park’s permit deer seasons.

Hobbs’ modern gun season is Dec. 8-12. Youth modern gun season at Hobbs is Jan. 8-9.

Closed trails include Shaddox Hollow, Pigeon Roost, Hidden Diversity Multiuse, Sinking Stream, Wolf Den Loop and Karst Loop of the Monument Trails network. Camping at Pigeon Roost and Monument Trail campsites will be closed.

Shirts feature local art

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by non-profit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Shirts feature the 50th anniversary logo created by Laura Salinas of Rogers. The artwork shows a canoe paddler passing a bluff with another person paddling a birch-bark canoe.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners that supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. Congress designated the Buffalo the nation’s first national river in 1972.

To order merchandise, visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/

Construction closes

access

The river access at Buffalo Point along the Buffalo National River will be closed through January for improvement work.

The river access and parking area, along with the nearby restroom, are closed. Other restrooms and riverside gravel bars reached through the campground are open.

The project involves building a new trail from the parking area to the Buffalo Point gravel bar, a new viewing platform and additional parking. The nearest access points are upstream at Dillard’s Ferry or downstream at Rush.

The work will enhance opportunities for visitors with physical limitations and help the access withstand floods.

View fisheries

plans online

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries management plans for several state waterways may be viewed on the fisheries scientific reports page at agfc.com.

Fisheries division recently completed five-year management plans for Beaver and Norfork lakes and Lake Hamilton. Plans are tailored specifically for each water body and outline management goals as well as Game and Fish proposed management actions for each major sport or commercial fish species in the lake or river.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@ nwadg.com .













