Candidate field set for Fayetteville Ward 2 City Council race

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ward 2 voters will have three candidates to pick from to fill a vacant City Council seat.

Leslie Belden, Kristen Scott and Mike Wiederkehr filed by the noon Monday deadline to run for the council seat vacated by Matthew Petty. Petty resigned from the council in late October, saying his professional work demands were taking up too much of his time.

Belden, 65, is a Presbyterian pastor and owns development firm Old Buildings, LLC. Scott, 53, is an assistant professor teaching mainly math and science at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and a former member of the Fayetteville Housing Authority board. Wiederkehr, 65, is retired from work as a municipal government administrator, primarily in Glendale, Calif.

Belden and Wiederkehr both serve on the city's Planning Commission.

Ward 2 covers downtown and most of the University of Arkansas campus. There are 12,043 registered voters in the ward, according to the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Belden said she wants to help the city continue to attract new residents without pricing existing residents out of a home. To do that, Belden said she wants to make it easier for developers to build on smaller pieces of vacant or underused land close to amenities.

"Density isn't just to reduce the quantity of cars, or just to fight suburban sprawl," she said. "It's also to make those houses more affordable because you're not spending as much on land."

Scott said she wants to focus on economic development and workforce housing, particularly when it comes to recovering from the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic. She said she would like to bolster the city's relationships with various organizations, nonprofits and schools to accomplish that goal.

"Down the road, I would like to see the city have more formal agreements of what things are going to be done, particularly about marketing and getting the word out about our schools," Scott said.

Wiederkehr said he wants the city to plan its growth in such a way as to avoid unintended consequences. He said rather than encouraging dense development on a parcel-by-parcel basis, the city should concentrate growth on major thoroughfares and employment hubs.

"I think it may be wise for us to consider being more strategic with incentivizing density in the places where it really benefits all of us," Wiederkehr said. "That way we can avoid public backlash."

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms. The positions are nonpartisan.

Early voting is Feb. 1-4 and Feb. 7 at the Washington County Courthouse. The special election is Feb. 8.

The winner will serve the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2024.

Special election

For more information on the Fayetteville Ward 2 race, go to:

http://bit.ly/fayward22022







