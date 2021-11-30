Capital murder charges filed in death of missing Springdale man

SPRINGDALE -- Two men have been charged with capital murder, kidnapping and residential burglary in connection with the death of Richard Phillips, who was beaten and taken from his home in Springdale on Nov. 23.

Reginald Baker, 40, of Seligman, Mo., and Daniel Blanks, 43, of Fort Smith, both were arrested Friday in Tulsa, Okla., on charges of kidnapping, residential burglary and second-degree battery in Phillips' disappearance. They are in the Tulsa County Jail awaiting extradition to Arkansas, according to a release over the weekend from the Springdale Police Department.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett filed the capital murder, kidnapping and residential burglary charges in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday. An affidavit for the arrest warrants asks that the men be held without bond.

Phillips' body was discovered by hunters Saturday in the Mark Twain National Forest in Barry County, Mo., according to the affidavit.

Baker and Blanks killed Phillips in retaliation for his having sexually abused a girl they knew when she was 6 years old, according to the affidavit. The girl told Baker and Blanks about the abuse at a birthday party in October and Baker became angry, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and wanted to kill Phillips at the party, the affidavit says.

The girl told police investigators she was able to calm Baker down and asked him not to hurt Phillips.

Police used security camera video of the apartment parking lot to identify a pickup they say was used to take Phillips away. Baker and Blanks were in a pickup owned by Baker when the pair was arrested. Another pickup, owned by Blanks and matching the one in the video, was parked nearby. Police say they found blood in the bed of Blanks' pickup and a shotgun in Baker's pickup.

Phillips' body was nude and had been badly beaten and shot several times, according to the affidavit.

Police say they found a blanket belonging to Phillips that had blood on it in a subsequent search of the home of one of the men.

Springdale police were called around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 23 for a welfare check by a woman who said she could hear people fighting in a nearby apartment, according to a Police Department news release.

Officers talked to a man in the apartment who said he was there "hanging out" with Phillips when a group of men arrived. The man told police Phillips and the men began to argue and then fight. The men took Phillips from the apartment and left the area, the man told police, saying he didn't know who the men were, but it appeared Phillips knew them, according to the release.

Springdale police issued an alert for Phillips after they found a trail of blood leading from his apartment through the complex's parking lot at 1252 Cooper Drive, according to a Police Department press release.

A group of hunters contacted the Barry County Sheriff's Office in Cassville, Mo., about noon Saturday to report they had discovered a male body just north of Seligman. Springdale police detectives went to the scene and identified the body as Phillips.

Police said Saturday it was determined Phillips died in Springdale and the case will be prosecuted in Washington County.





To read the affidavits in the case, visit: nwaonline.com/1130blanks/ and nwaonline.com/1130baker/



