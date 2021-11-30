Change the worldon Giving Tuesday

T oday is Giving Tuesday.

The day of giving is celebrating its ninth year. The generosity movement was begun by the 92nd Street Y, a New York nonprofit that has roots going back to 1874 in a partnership with the United Nations Foundation.

For the longest time, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, was the day for Christmas shopping. The idea was that the sales-induced shopping that day was the time to scoop up good deals.

Then along came Cyber Monday, when online stores gave deep discounts and, again, shoppers were allowed to go nuts over buying opportunities.

With that as the retail landscape for the holiday season, it's no wonder that nonprofits asked something along the lines of "What about us?"

And once they asked that question, many answered.

Just last year, some 33.1 million people gave close to $3 billion in the United States alone with some 240 community efforts involved as well. The effort has also turned into a global generosity movement with at least 80 countries involved.

Those big numbers make the day sound like something that would not be affected by one individual. But that is the beauty of Giving Tuesday.

It is powerful and has been successful because people, one at a time, give small amounts to the charities of their choice.

So, you have weathered Thanksgiving, bought a few presents on Black Friday, ordered a few more on Cyber Monday, and now we encourage you to think of a nonprofit that is near and dear to your heart and show them some love.

An easy choice would be the United Way of Southeast Arkansas. They are a one-stop clearinghouse for many charities in the Pine Bluff area, and the organizations they serve make life more bearable for the many individuals who need a helping hand.

But the world is your oyster here, as you can reach out and help any number of organizations. Humane societies, National Public Radio or Public Broadcasting stations, the Arkansas Community Foundation, food banks, museums, arts entities -- wherever your heart and soul take you is up to you.

There's also a whole world out there with agencies around the globe focused on arts, education and health and human services that you could help.

In our experience, nonprofits are always trying to do more with less so these groups are adept at making a dollar go a long way.

As one person said on a social media page: "I may not be famous. I don't have a million dollars, but I can help change lives on Giving Tuesday."

Please give, and, by doing so, help change the lives in your world today.