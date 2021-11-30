COLUMNIST: Past time to address action by Cruz and Hawley

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ten months after a group of Senate Democrats lodged ethics complaints into the conduct of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas regarding their roles in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Senate Ethics Committee has shown no sign of movement. Both senators tell Politico they haven't even been contacted by the committee.

Jan. 6 wasn't a fantasy. It was real, and the culpability of these two senators must be determined.

Hawley and Cruz were the only two senators to object to certification of Joe Biden's clear victory in the 2020 election results, citing (with zero evidence) supposed concerns about the election's integrity. Such talk whipped up the mob of Trump loyalists to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Hawley even had the nerve to give a glowering Senate floor speech later that night condemning the violence--an arsonist standing among the ashes. If he had an ounce of honor, he'd have heeded our Jan. 7 call for his resignation (we certainly weren't alone on that). But at this point, why even talk about honor?

Hawley now claims victimhood, alleging the ethics complaint would punish him for exercising his official power to object to election results. But the complaint, filed in late January, specifically cites the Code of Ethics for Government Service, which requires that elected officials put "loyalty to the highest moral principles and to country above loyalty to persons, party, or Government department."

Just because there's a mechanism in place allowing senators to object to election results doesn't mean it's OK for Hawley to abuse that process for crass political gain.

Hawley and Cruz have the right to defend themselves from the allegations. But so far, they haven't even had to. The Ethics Committee should stop sitting on this.