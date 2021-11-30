DEAR READERS: With all of the holiday activities, our homes are probably messier than usual this time of year. Use these basic cleaning hints to get back to sparkling clean.

• Before you decide to use a commercial cleaning product, first read the label. Cleaners are different, and you might need to dilute or mix the product with another ingredient. (But never mix bleach with ammonia!)

• Get the area to be cleaned ready by getting rid of food, dirt and loose substances. You can use a dry duster, broom or vacuum to do this.

• Figure out exactly what the dirt is so you can use the right cleaner to do the job. If you think the cleaner could harm the surface, test it in a hidden spot first before you apply it.

• Apply enough of the cleaner to cover the surface, and allow enough time for it to work. Never wipe it off too quickly.

• Remove the cleaner with a sponge, cloth or squeegee to get up the mixture and dirt. Rub stubborn areas. Rinse, if necessary, and wipe up all liquid. Dry with an absorbent cloth or air-dry, if instructions recommend it.

DEAR READERS: If a family member or relative has brought a hot pizza box and placed on your wooden dining table and it left white spots, use this hint to remove them.

If the table has a coat of furniture polish or wax on it, here's what to do. Put white toothpaste on a fingertip or cloth and rub with the grain of the wood until it becomes warm. Wipe it with a lightly damp (water only) cloth and then dry well. You might have to repeat this several times to get through the polish buildup. If the spots are deep, keep trying -- one layer at time -- until gone. Then polish again. Keep hot pizza boxes or takeout food off wood!

DEAR READERS: When you take your drinking glasses out of the dishwasher and notice they are cloudy even though they are clean, here's how to check to see if the cloudiness is etched in or can be removed.

Heat full-strength vinegar and soak glasses in it. If they are delicate or fine crystal, use only warm vinegar. Rub the glasses with a plastic scrubber, rinse and dry well by hand. Examine the glasses to see if the cloudiness has gone. If it is, the cause could be because of hard water or because of using too much or too little dishwasher detergent. If the cloudiness remains, the glasses could be scratched permanently.

DEAR READERS: When you are mixing these tasty treats, it can be such a mess when you move the batter from the bowl to the baking tins. But to prevent the mixture from making a mess, use an ice cream scoop to pick up the right amount of batter. There won't be any mess or waste.

DEAR READERS: As the cold weather arrives, we turn up the heat to warm our houses. But the cost of electricity and natural gas also seem to be increasing. Take these two steps to help lower bills.

1. Install a programmable thermostat that you can set so the heat goes on and off when you want.

2. Make the change from incandescent lightbulbs to LEDs. While they might cost more initially, they last for years and use less electricity.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com