I-430 lanes to shut for work on bridge

Work on Interstate 430 in Pulaski County that includes the bridge over the Arkansas River will require double lane closings for four nights beginning Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the middle and outside lanes of northbound and southbound I-430 between Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock and Cantrell Road in Little Rock from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Sunday, weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow the contractor to install overhead signs and place a section of late modified concrete on the bridge, the department said. Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic.