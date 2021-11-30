Judge rules for and against Huntsville School District in Freedom of Information case

The Huntsville School District illegally withheld at least one text message that should have been provided to Benjamin Rightsell under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, according to a ruling Monday.

But Circuit Judge Doug Martin found in favor of the school district on another issue, deciding that a reporter from the Madison County Record wasn't illegally barred from a meeting of the Huntsville School Board on May 19.

A trial on the issues was held Nov. 8 at the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville. Martin made his ruling in an opinion letter Monday after asking attorneys to submit their final arguments in briefs.

Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen filed the lawsuit in Madison County Circuit Court on July 28 on behalf of Rightsell.

Initially, the lawsuit concerned violations of the state's open-meetings law. But the suit was expanded in two amended complaints to include accusations that the school district wasn't providing Rightsell with text messages and other documents, some of which concerned allegations of sexual assault among boys on the middle school basketball team.

Attorneys for the school district argued that the documents concerned minors and should be kept private. McCutchen argued the school district had previously provided the documents to the Madison County Record, a weekly newspaper based in Huntsville.

In an Aug. 24 email to the school district's attorneys, McCutchen said they could redact any personally identifying information from the requested documents.

According to Judge Martin's opinion letter, the school district claimed the text messages were protected under the Arkansas Child Mistreatment Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

"The court finds that the evidence presented at trial proved that at least one of the requested text messages the defendants did not produce is not protected from protection under the ACMA or FERPA," wrote Martin. "Plaintiff seeks relief in the form of an order compelling the defendants to produce all remaining responsive documents for in-camera review. The court finds that this request should be granted."

In legal filings, "in camera" means in private. The judge is saying he will review all remaining responsive documents to determine whether they should be provided to Rightsell under his open-records request, which was actually made by McCutchen.

Martin ordered attorneys for the plaintiff and defendant to work together to submit a proposed order consistent with his opinion letter.

McCutchen said he considered the judge's ruling a victory.

"I thought it was a win for sunshine," he said.

In his second amended complaint, filed Oct. 22, McCutchen claimed that the School Board violated the Freedom of Information Act by excluding Shannon Hahn, a reporter for the Madison County Record, from the May 19 meeting.

But Martin ruled in favor of the school district on that one.

The purpose of the May 19 meeting was to consider appeals of student discipline.

Early this year, in response to allegations, school administrators conducted an investigation under Title IX of the of the Education Amendments of 1972.

According to a "Title IX Sexual Harassment Determination of Responsibility" report completed after the internal investigation, the accused players had placed their "genitals in the faces" of several eighth- and ninth-grade boys who were being restrained by other boys in the locker room after games. The practice -- called "baptism" -- occurred several times during the basketball season, as well as the previous year, according to the report.

Two boys admitted to "baptizing" other players, according to the report. Other boys were cited in the report as helping restrain the victims while they were being "baptized."

Because they are underage and students, none of the boys' names were used in the report.

On May 3, the School Board met and upheld the punishment recommended by school administrators against the two boys who admitted to "baptising" other players. After appeals, the board met again on May 19 and reduced that punishment for both boys from a one-year expulsion to one semester.

In his second amended complaint, McCutchen wrote that Hahn "was instructed to leave the appeals hearing before a parent or guardian requested that the hearing be conducted in executive session."

According to Arkansas Code Annotated 6-18-507(d)(3), "A school district board of directors meeting entertaining an appeal shall be conducted in executive session if requested by the parent or guardian of the student provided that after hearing all testimony and debate, the board of directors shall conclude the executive session and reconvene in public session to vote on such appeal."

But school officials already knew the parent wanted the hearing to be held in private, according to testimony at the trial.

If Hahn had been allowed to attend the first part of the meeting, there's a good chance she would have been able to see -- and identify -- the students and their parents go into the building for the disciplinary hearings, argued attorneys for the school district.

"The court agrees with the defendants' argument in this respect and thus finds that the defendants did not violate FOIA as far as asking Ms. Hahn to leave the building prior to announcing that the parents of a student requested the hearing be conducted privately, or in executive session," wrote Martin.

McCutchen said the law is ambiguous and should be clarified by the Arkansas Legislature.

Hahn testified at the Nov. 8 trial that she didn't return to the meeting afterward to see if the board had reconvened in public, figuring she wouldn't be allowed to attend that portion of the meeting either.

The school district's attorneys have already admitted to some of the accusations in McCutchen's initial lawsuit -- that the district didn't notify the media of some meetings and didn't keep recordings of those meetings, as required under the Freedom of Information Act. School officials mistakenly thought the media shouldn't be notified because the meetings, in some cases, concerned student disciplinary action, and the media would be excluded from that part of the meetings, according to court records.

"They admitted at least 10 FOI violations, not giving notice to the media," said McCutchen.

McCutchen has also filed a lawsuit in federal court over the Title IX allegations. The Madison County Record filed a motion to intervene in that case and it was granted. The school district seeks to have that case sealed.