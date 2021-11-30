Explain this, please

My curiosity is for Drew Jansen and his "Differences between" letter. Let's just for the sake of argument pretend that all your Democrat issues are true. Then I have to ask how is it that out of 81 million Biden voters, only slightly more than 30 percent of the country approves of this administration's policies so far, and it is slowly tanking on a weekly basis with another roughly 60 percent disapproving of the same?

I have a problem with his unprofessionalism around foreign dignitaries, especially the pope, his constant noncommitment to questions from the press, not to mention after he's done with his press statement, having to ask, "What do they want me to do now?" and his apparent obsession with little girls. Thank goodness the little girl in the latest episode had the courage to karate chop his arm away before he could get too close and enter into his infamous hair-sniffing act.

If we can just get through the next 12 months until the midterms, we might be able to salvage the damage he's done to this country already.

STEVE SHIRAR

Conway

There's a reason for it

Friday in the Voices section, I read with interest a letter from a gentleman from Siloam Springs who listed all the benefits of the recently signed infrastructure bill, and that he was thankful that the Arkansas delegation voted "no" on the bill. He then complained that Arkansas was a "forgotten" state and implied that we wouldn't get our fair share.

Well ... if you vote "no" on everything and don't negotiate for your constituents, then those that do negotiate get the benefits of their efforts. The members of the Arkansas delegation, it seems, are Republican robots, only able to accomplish what they are programmed to do, and that is to deny the president any accomplishments.

If you want better treatment for your tax dollars, then vote for representation in Washington that will "negotiate" on your behalf. If you want your representatives to deny progress, then keep voting for who you have.

VICTOR JACUZZI

Little Rock

About acquaintances

Your Nov. 27 wire-service report of a shooting in a North Carolina mall refers to a "fight between two groups of acquaintances." Should I now describe the James Gang as the Jesse James "group of acquaintances"?

That description is silly. Wake up! Alas, it seems you are already woke.

ROBERT CLARK

Hot Springs

But what about life?

I'm confused. The GOP says it is the pro-life party, right? But why does GOP leadership keep fighting mask and vaccine mandates?

Over nine out of 10 covid deaths are now attributed to the unvaccinated. Pro-life? I think there's a disconnect here.

When Patrick Henry proclaimed "Give me liberty, or give me death!" I don't think he was making a political statement about pandemics and the vaccines that can protect us!

SCOTT SCHUH

Little Rock

It's not just Arkansas

Re "We shouldn't foot bill" letter by Jonathan Barnett: It would appear the gentleman who wrote this letter never travels outside the state. We should all want the rural areas to have more broadband as so much education is now virtual. Must he be reminded the Pacific and eastern states pay lots more in taxes than our little state? In fact, their taxes carry us most of the time. I like visiting other states and enjoy their subways, trolleys, etc. The U.S. is the United States, not just Arkansas.

I would wager he probably didn't mind the trillions we spent in Iraq, Afghanistan, etc. I don't agree with our four representatives nor our senators. But guess who will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremonies in their hard hats with shovels?

And seriously, you don't think some of these leaders have traveled to Arkansas? With the Clinton Library and our national parks, to just enjoy the beauty of Arkansas? Some people need to travel outside their heads once in a while.

The national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Donald Trump's time in office. That's nearly twice as much as what Americans owe on student loans, car loans, credit cards and every other type of debt other than mortgages, combined, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. It amounts to about $23,500 in new federal debt for every person in the country.

And this infrastructure act will pay for itself, while the tax cuts for the upper 1 percent cost us a couple of trillion. Shaking my head!

TERESA LOVERN MARACEK

Sherwood

Speaking of ridiculous

I want to nominate Tom Hanks for the Democratic governor's race. Yes, that Tom Hanks. I know he lives outside Arkansas, but didn't Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she started her campaign? Does she live here now?

You say he doesn't have any political experience, but I am sure he must have played a politician sometime during his acting career, much like Sarah's "political experience" on TV. And I think he'll have as much out-of-state contribution money as Sarah. He won't have to buy the race for Arkansas governor; he may even get fairly elected.

Sound ridiculous? No more so than Sarah Huckabee Sanders' candidacy.

BECKY RAGSDALE

North Little Rock