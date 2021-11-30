Lloyd seeks Washington County judge's office

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sharon Lloyd, Washington County's grants administrator, announced Monday she is running for county judge in 2022.

Lloyd, 61, of Prairie Grove, is running as a Republican to replace Washington County Judge Joseph Wood. Wood announced in May he's a candidate for lieutenant governor. Patrick Deakins, currently justice of the peace for District 5, announced his candidacy for county judge in October.

The county judge's salary in 2021 is $123,615. The Quorum Court approved raising the pay for all county elected officials to the maximum allowed by state law as part of the county's 2022 budget. Under state law, county judges and sheriffs in class 7 counties -- Benton, Pulaski and Washington counties -- have a maximum salary of $137,349.

Lloyd has served as grants administrator for the county for the past five years. She spent 22 years in education as a teacher, special education director and administrator, according to her announcement. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Mo., and a master's degree in mid-management from the University of Houston. She has owned a small business.

Lloyd has lived in Northwest Arkansas since 2011. She was a justice of the peace in Washington County, representing District 2 from 2015 to 2016. She was an unsuccessful candidate for state Senate, District 7 in 2016.

Lloyd serves on the board of Ozark Regional Transit and the Elizabeth Richardson Center.

"I've aggressively sought grants to lessen the tax burden on Washington County residents," Lloyd said in her announcement. "Our county was receiving $1 million to $2 million in grants annually when I began working for the county. I've obtained over $14 million in grants for various county departments this year alone, which translates into 13% of the county budget."

Describing herself as an economic and social conservative, Lloyd said she wants to see Washington County reduce its 1.25% county sales tax rate. She'd like Washington County to become more competitive with Benton County, which has a 1% sales tax, she said.

"I've demonstrated the ability to bring more money to county government as grants administrator," Lloyd said. "Now, I'm asking for the opportunity to make Washington County an even better place to work and do business by serving as your county judge."

Her other priorities include economic development that brings more high-paying jobs to the area and improving county roads and bridges, she said.

Lloyd's husband, Roddy Lloyd, works for the Prairie Grove School District. They have three children.