LR youth charged

with robbery, theft

Little Rock Police arrested a local teen who is suspected in a robbery and was driving a "car jacked" vehicle Sunday night on East 22nd Street, according to an arrest report.

Jim Ray, 18, of Little Rock, was arrested around 11:15 p.m. on felony charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Ray's arrest report did not provide details of the robbery but did state that after fleeing from the stolen car, he was taken into custody.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

Man sought after

pizzeria robbery try

Police did not readily respond to questions about suspects in the attempted robbery Friday of the Little Caesars at 3412 S. University Ave.

The attempted holdup took place around 7:15 p.m and, according to the incident report, an unknown Black man "wearing a red/black hoodie just came into the business and pulled out" a revolver. A witness later told police the man was also wearing a black face mask and jeans or black sweatpants.

A witness told police that all the employees fled to the back of the business and called 911. The man fled behind the business, according to the report. Another witness said that he was was able to open the back door of the business, where the man was seen heading north on foot.

No property was stolen.

Man charged with

kidnapping, battery

Police arrested a man found in a vehicle with a woman who had injuries on her neck and throat Sunday afternoon near Gary Hogan Field in south Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

Quincy Dion Wilson 35, of Little Rock was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on South Monroe Street on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery – all felony charges – as well as interference with emergency communication.

The injured woman told police that she had been taken against her will, according to the report.

The man and woman were taken to the 12th Street police station to be interviewed by detectives. Wilson had a prior third-degree domestic battery conviction from 2018. The woman already had an order of protection against Wilson, which had not been served at the time of arrest, according to the arrest report.

Wilson was being held Monday evening in lieu of $250,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail.