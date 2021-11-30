100 years ago

Nov. 30, 1921

ROGERS -- It is estimated that between 1,500 and 2,000 persons attended that carnival Saturday given by the women of the Rogers Progressive Club. Receipts totaled $248. No article or admission to the different attractions cost more than 10 cents. The attractions included everything from a wild man to vaudeville. Proceeds will be applied on the club's pledge of $1,000 to the Rogers school fund. In the past year the Progressive Club has spent more than $2,600 on school improvements in Rogers. Mrs. Ed C. Baker is president.

50 years ago

Nov. 30, 1971

• The state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology will hold two meetings today. ... The proposed regulation to be discussed at the public hearing would prohibit the sale of lots within 2,650 feet of any lake or stream unless they are connected to a public sewage collection and treatment system. In order to sell the lots, the owner or developer would have to obtain a permit for a disposal system adequate to prevent pollution of the waters.

25 years ago

Nov. 30, 1996

TINSMAN -- A 22-year-old Fordyce man became the second hunter to die from a fall during the first three weeks of the deer season, Calhoun County authorities reported Friday. Thomas A. Sheffield apparently fell from a deer stand sometime between 8 and 9 a.m. Thursday in the woods about 1/4 miles south of Tinsman off Arkansas 274. Sheffield's body was found by his brother, Kenneth Aplin, also of Fordyce, about 11 a.m. Sheffield, Aplin and a friend left Fordyce about 4:45 a.m. and arrived at their hunting site about 5:30 a.m. They separated to hunt at different locations but agreed to meet about 11 a.m. near a residence where they left their vehicles, Evans said. Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Kenny Evans said Sheffield apparently fell asleep and plunged 10 feet from his deer stand, landing on his head and breaking his neck.

10 years ago

Nov. 30, 2011

• A documentary on civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates is to have a premier showing at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock today. Daisy Bates: First Lady of Little Rock is to air on PBS in February 2012. It will premier at 7 p.m. today in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall in UALR's Fine Arts Building. Admission is free and open to the public. Sharon La Cruise directed the documentary. Actress Angela Bassett and John Kirk, a UALR Donaghey professor and chairman of history, are among the speakers in the film. Kirk is the author of the books Beyond Little Rock: The Origins and Legacies of the Central High Crisis and Redefining the Color Line: Black Activism in Little Rock, Arkansas, 1940-1970.