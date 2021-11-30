Police: 2 women killed in Rogers crash

Two women were killed in a crash Monday evening in Rogers, police said.

Rubia Carpio-Batres, 35, of Springdale was driving a 1997 Honda Civic east on Easy Street when the crash happened at the 13th Street intersection shortly after 8 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from Rogers police.

The Honda struck the driver’s side of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz that was headed north on 13th Street.

Carpio-Batres and a passenger, 47-year-old Gaudencia Ramirez of Springdale, died as a result of the crash, police said.

The Chevrolet’s driver, as well as a passenger in the vehicle, were injured in the crash and transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to the report. Police said the two were minors, though their ages weren’t included in the report.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear.

At least 586 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.