Police: Fort Smith man arrested after incident with gun

FORT SMITH -- A man was arrested Sunday following a domestic disturbance during which police said he pointed a gun at officers.

Jose Luna, 27, of Fort Smith is being held without bond at the Sebastian County jail in connection with four counts of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or correctional facility employee, as well as one count of third-degree domestic battery, according to an online inmate roster.

Aric Mitchell, Police Department spokesman, said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday from someone at a residence in the 2300 block of North 56th Lane.

Luna was at the residence and had a gun but gave up the weapon without incident after police deescalated the situation, according to Mitchell. Luna was in police custody about 9:30 a.m. with no injuries or deaths reported.

A jail deputy said Luna is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.