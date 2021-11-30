Pulaski County authorities seek information in 2004 cold case





The Pulaski County sheriff’s office is seeking information about the 2004 killing of a 27-year-old man, authorities said Tuesday.

On Nov. 30, 2004, deputies responded to a deceased person at Zueber and Fletcher roads, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Gregory Johnson, 27, and a homicide investigation began, deputies said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact their criminal investigations division at (501) 340-6913, or their tip line at (501) 340-8477.







