Salvation Army Auxiliary cancels event for 2nd year

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services.

The festivities were canceled in 2020 and this year because of covid-19, according to a news release.

"For more than four decades the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary of the Pine Bluff Corps has sponsored a Christmas luncheon, beginning with a shopper's special with soup and sandwiches and morphing into an elegant event with awesome tablescapes and entertainment by the Jenkins Choir and more sophisticated fare," according to the news release.

Even though there will be no activities, donations will be accepted.

"The needs are still there and this year's contributions will be used to purchase essential items for the Salvation Army shelter, send less-fortunate youngsters to summer camp and fund other projects for the local Corps," according to the release.

Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.