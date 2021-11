University of Arkansas defensive lineman Solomon Wright has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has confirmed.

The true freshman from Vian, Okla., had not played a snap this season in what turned into a deep front for the Razorbacks.

Wright, a 6-foot, 270-pounder from Vian, Okla., chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Missouri and a selection of Big 12 schools in Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas, as well as Memphis.