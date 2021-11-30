St. Andrew church to give away clothes

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will give away clothes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, according to a news release.

Clothes will be available for men, women and children. Betty Davis is the St. Andrew mission president and Richard Hart is pastor.

Community pantry to offer baskets

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will give out Christmas baskets from its food pantry Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. until the food is gone. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

SEARK sets schedule for AIDS day

Southeast Arkansas College Counseling and Resources Center will observe World AIDS Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in McGeorge Hall.

The Mu Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority Inc. will perform HIV tests and other health screenings such as height, weight and blood pressure.

"Please come out to be tested and receive information on harm reduction and prevention of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)," according to a news release.

SEARK students, staff, or faculty may contact the counseling center anytime at mjohnson@seark.edu or call/text (870) 519-9482 for SEARK's licensed clinical social worker, Melrita M. Johnson, will offer assistance.