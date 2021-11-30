Trout stocked for winter fishing

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Family and Community Fishing Program is getting a good start to the holiday season by releasing hundreds of rainbow trout in program ponds throughout the state.

Area lakes and ponds stocked with trout are Lake Atalanta in Rogers, Lake Springdale and Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Lake Bentonville and Wells Lake in Fort Smith.

Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperatures have cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish. Maurice Jackson, Family and Community Fishing Program coordinator, said the fish have been delivered and all program ponds scheduled for trout should have trout swimming in them.

"We'll follow up in December with additional stockings and those fish will have tags for prizes as well," Jackson said.