Twitter's Dorsey exits post as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday as chief executive of Twitter, the social media site he co-founded in 2006 and guided through the tumultuous years of the Trump administration and increasing calls for regulation from lawmakers around the world.

He was replaced by Parag Agrawal, the company's current chief technology officer who has recently been working on technologies associated with cryptocurrencies, which have become a fascination of the tech industry's power brokers, including Dorsey.

Dorsey's exit marks a significant shift at the company, which has navigated years of pressure from investors who thought it did not make enough money and criticism from Washington, particularly Republican lawmakers who complained Twitter has helped stifle conservative voices in social media.

The most prominent of those voices was that of former President Donald Trump, who used his Twitter feed to threaten enemies and keep his allies in line. Twitter banned Trump shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Dorsey, 45, who is also the chief executive of the payments company Square, was fired from the top job at Twitter in 2008 but returned in 2015. Dorsey's plans were first reported by CNBC. A Twitter spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the announcement.

Dorsey's leadership and focus had been questioned by employees and investors for some time. His departure comes a year and a half after he survived an attempted ouster from activist investor Elliott Management.

Chief among Elliott's concerns was that Dorsey's attention was divided between the two companies he led. The firm believed that Twitter had fallen behind social media rivals in increasing its stock price and adding innovative new products.

Dorsey's departure represents the second significant recent shake-up at a major social media company. Last month, Facebook rebranded itself as Meta. The change was accompanied by a new corporate logo and an emphasis on a virtual world called the metaverse, but Mark Zuckerberg, its high-profile chief executive, will still run the company.

Like Zuckerberg, Dorsey has been called to Washington to testify about his company's content moderation and censorship complaints. But the decision to remove Trump's account was made by one of Dorsey's lieutenants. Dorsey was working on a private island in French Polynesia when it happened -- adding to concern that he was not fully engaged with his company.

Dorsey said in an email to Twitter employees that he wanted Twitter to stop being a founder-led company, which could be a weakness over time.

"I've worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders," Dorsey wrote. "I believe it's critical a company can stand on its own, free of its founder's influence or direction."

Some employees rallied around Dorsey during the attempt to force him out, using the hashtag #WeBackJack as a rallying cry.

After the 2020 ouster attempt, Twitter's stock began to climb, and in February, Dorsey announced an ambitious plan to double Twitter's revenue by the end of 2023.

But some of Twitter's stock market gains have slipped away in recent months, with the stock now worth roughly the same as it was a year ago. In the third quarter, Twitter said its revenue grew 37% from a year ago, to $1.28 billion, but it incurred a loss of $537 million.

Legislators have demanded that Twitter do more to address misinformation and hate speech on the platform, while others have accused Dorsey of censorship and argued that Twitter should allow more content to remain online.

MODERATION FLAK

The moderation issues have been a persistent irritation for Dorsey. He had envisioned Twitter as a platform for free speech and bristled at the idea of removing content, especially from world leaders and other newsworthy figures.

Trump's incendiary tweets tested Dorsey's stance. Twitter at first compromised by labeling some of Trump's tweets as misinformation, before finally removing his account.

Dorsey, who will remain on Twitter's board until its next election in 2022, stressed that he had made the decision to leave and had not been forced to go. He had recently discussed his desire to leave Twitter and to focus on projects in cryptocurrency and philanthropy, said a person familiar with his thinking who was not authorized to speak publicly.

In recent years, Dorsey has become increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies and the principle of technology decentralization. He said in 2019 that Twitter would help to build a decentralized form of social media that would allow users to set their own algorithms for promoting content and moderate their own communities rather than relying on a tech company to make those decisions.

Agrawal is a low-profile figure who started his career at Twitter over a decade ago, as an engineer. He worked his way up through the company and was made its chief technology officer in 2017.

"Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around," Dorsey said in his email. "My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep."