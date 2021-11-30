Vehicle crashes kill 2 motorists

A North Little Rock woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in rural Pulaski County Monday morning, after her vehicle rear-ended another car, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Allison Fausett Summers, 38, was driving a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan westbound on I-40 around 12:12 a.m., according to the report. The vehicle struck the rear-end of a 1998 Volkswagen Jetta, causing the Tiguan to overturn, and Summers to be ejected, the report said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The driver of the other car, a 62-year-old man from Los Angeles, was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A 40-year-old Nashville man died early Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 70 east of Kirby, according to another state police report.

Jonathan Orr was driving a 2009 Hyundai northbound on the highway at around 5:36 a.m. when he was hit head-on by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that crossed the centerline, the report said.

Joshua Becerra, 31, of DeQueen, the driver of the Malibu, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.