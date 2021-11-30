White Hall Christmas event set Friday

For those looking for a festive way to kick off the 2021 holiday season, the White Hall Chamber of Commerce is hosting A White Hall Community Christmas from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend.

There will be the official lighting of the Community Center Christmas Tree and of course, Santa with White Hall's Santa Truck will stop by the center.

"We will have hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies for guests' enjoyment," said White Hall Chamber President Joe Spadoni.

Various groups will have booths with activities for the children.

The Chamber is asking anyone attending, and who can afford it, to please donate a non-perishable food item and/or an unopened, unwrapped toy for donation, Spadoni said.

Lights in City Park

After the community center festivities, be sure to drive through White Hall City Park, 101 Parkway Drive, to see the newly installed Lights in the Park display.

The lights go on at dark along the walkway in front of City Hall and include about 57 three-foot lighted trees adorned with memorial toppings.

Each star is in memory of or in honor of a loved one. There's time to add a name through the end of the day Wednesday. Details: White Hall City Hall, (870) 247-2399.