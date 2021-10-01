11th-hour bill keeps government running

WASHINGTON -- With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress gave final approval to the spending bill, which also would provide emergency aid to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees and disaster recovery efforts, earlier Thursday.

The House approved the short-term funding measure by a 254-175 vote not long after Senate passage in a 65-35 vote. A large majority of Republicans in both chambers voted against it, with 15 Senate Republicans joining all Democrats in favor.

The votes in the House and Senate followed weeks of hand-wringing between the two parties, after Democrats initially sought to move the measure along with another proposal to raise the country's debt ceiling. Senate Republicans blocked that effort, leaving the country's ability to borrow unresolved just 18 days before the next major fiscal deadline.

The funding stopgap sustains federal agencies' existing spending until Dec. 3, at which point Congress must adopt another short-term fix, called a continuing resolution, or pass a dozen appropriations bills that fund federal agencies through the 2022 fiscal year.

"This is a good outcome -- one I am happy we are getting done," said Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, speaking on the Senate floor before the vote. "With so many things happening in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to grind to a halt."

"It is a glimmer of hope as we go through many, many other activities," he added.

The new measure includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees resettle in the U.S. and $28.6 billion to help communities rebuild from hurricanes, wildfires and other recent natural disasters.

"This bill is not a permanent solution," cautioned Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. "I look forward to soon beginning negotiations with my counterparts across the aisle and across the Capitol to complete full-year government funding bills.

Senators adopted the measure Thursday after Schumer brokered a deal with Republicans that allowed them to vote on a series of amendments, including one that seeks to block the federal government from spending money to carry out Biden's pending vaccination requirements for medium and large-size businesses. That amendment, and another by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., limiting the duration of Afghan aid, requires 60 votes to pass -- failed in a chamber where Democrats possess a tiebreaking majority.

House lawmakers followed suit later in the day, sparing what would have been a potentially destabilizing shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal agencies in recent days had scrambled in preparation for the worst, seeking to safeguard critical public health programs from possible disruption.

"We hope this can be a strongly bipartisan bill because it keeps vital services running," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday.

Still unresolved is the fight over the debt ceiling, the statutory limit on U.S. borrowing. The cap allows the government to rack up debt to pay its bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told Congress that her agency will run out of flexibility to avoid missing payments after Oct. 18, at which point Washington would face the unprecedented threat of default unless Congress acts.

INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN

Also on the voting docket Thursday was the first piece of Biden's government overhaul, a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. But concerns among Democrats about the more ambitious second part continued to stall the planned vote.

Pelosi was meeting privately with factions of lawmakers throughout the day and Biden cleared his schedule to work the phones. Democrats were determined to push ahead on his bigger $3.5 trillion effort and avoid what would be a stunning setback if voting on the public works bill failed or had to be scrapped.

Democrats are deeply at odds, trust torn, as progressive lawmakers threaten to withhold votes on the roads-and-bridges bill they view as insufficient unless it is paired with Biden's broader vision. In the narrowly controlled House, Pelosi has no votes to spare.

The risks are clear, but so is the potential reward as Biden and his party reach for a giant legislative accomplishment -- promising a vast rewrite of the nation's balance sheet with an ever-slim majority in Congress. His idea is to essentially raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy and use that money to expand government health care, education and other programs -- an impact that would be felt in countless American lives.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden was making calls, and she acknowledged the process looked messy from the outside, the "sausage-making" of Capitol Hill.

Attention remains squarely focused on Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, centrist Democrats who helped steer that bipartisan bill to passage, but are concerned about the overall size of Biden's plan. They view it as too big, but have infuriated colleagues by not making any counterproposals public.

Under scrutiny, Manchin called an impromptu news conference Thursday outside the Capitol, insisting that he has been clear from the start -- his top line is $1.5 trillion -- when in fact he has repeatedly given mixed signals about what he could support.

"I'm willing to sit down and work on the [$1.5 trillion]," Manchin told reporters, as protesters seeking a bigger package and Biden's priorities chanted behind him.

Manchin said he told the president as much during their talks this week. Tensions spiked late Wednesday when Manchin sent out a fiery statement, decrying the broad spending as "fiscal insanity" and warning that it would not get his vote without adjustments.

Sinema was similarly working to stave off criticism and her office said claims that she has not been forthcoming are "false" -- though she has not publicly disclosed her views over what size package she wants and has declined to answer questions about her position.

Sinema has put dollar figures on the table and "continues to engage directly in good-faith discussions" with both Biden and Schumer, spokesman John LaBombard said in a statement.

The centrist senators' refusal to bring negotiations with Biden to a close angered progressive lawmakers and almost ensured they would tank the bipartisan public-works bill if there was no end in sight to the White House talks with the centrist senators.

Democrats' campaign promises on the line, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, said exiting Pelosi's office that the progressives' views were unchanged -- they won't vote for one bill without the other.

"We're gonna stay here all weekend if we need to to see if we can get to a deal," she said.

In a deepening party split, centrists warned off canceling Thursday's vote as a "breach of trust that would slow the momentum in moving forward in delivering the Biden agenda," said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., a leader of the centrist Blue Dog Democrats.

DEBT-CEILING FIGHT

With their energy focused on Biden's agenda, Democrats backed down from a showdown over the debt limit in the government funding bill, deciding to uncouple the borrowing ceiling at the insistence of Republicans. Yellen warned that the U.S. probably will face a financial crisis and economic recession if the nation defaults.

Republicans have refused to raise the debt ceiling in the narrowly divided chamber, arguing they should not have to foot the bill for Biden's broader economic agenda. That has angered Schumer and Democrats, who stress the debt ceiling covers past spending.

The U.S. has never defaulted on its debts in the modern era and historically, both parties have voted to raise the limit. Democrats joined the Republican Senate majority in doing so three times during Donald Trump's presidency.

Raising or suspending the debt limit allows the federal government to pay obligations already incurred. It does not authorize new spending.

Republicans say Democrats have the votes to raise the debt limit on their own, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is insisting they do so using a process known as reconciliation.

The move allows Democrats to adopt bills with a simple majority. But Schumer has argued it is time consuming and "risky," creating a stalemate in the chamber with significant economic implications, as the Biden administration warns inaction could plunge the country into a recession.

Yellen said Thursday that lawmakers should abolish the legal limit on how much the Treasury Department can borrow to meet the federal government's payment obligations, thereby eliminating the threat of a U.S. default.

Yellen said the current debt-ceiling law can prove "very destructive" by creating a legal debt limit that has to be raised separate from what Congress already has ordered the federal government to spend. The Treasury Department is currently running out of "emergency measures" to pay its obligations after the most recent suspension of the debt ceiling lapsed in August.

"When Congress legislates expenditures and puts in place tax policy that determines taxes, those are the crucial decisions Congress is making," Yellen told Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill. "If to finance those spending and tax decisions, it's necessary to issue additional debt, I believe it's very destructive to put the president and myself -- the treasury secretary -- in a situation where we might not be able to pay the bills that result from those past decisions."

House Democrats pushed through a stand-alone bill late Wednesday that would suspend the debt limit until December 2022. Schumer said he would bring the measure to the Senate floor, but the bill is almost certain to be blocked by a Republican filibuster.

The arguments made in both chambers about the debt ceiling have followed similar themes.

"You are more interested in punishing Democrats than preserving our credit, and that is something I'm having a real tough time getting my head around," House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., told Republicans. "The idea of not paying bills just because we don't like [Biden's] policies is the wrong way to go."

Undaunted, Republicans argued that Democrats have chosen to ram through their political priorities on their own and thus are responsible for raising the debt limit on their own.

"So long as the Democratic majority continues to insist on spending money hand over fist, Republicans will refuse to help them lift the debt ceiling," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post; by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Brian Slodysko, Zeke Miller and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; and by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times.