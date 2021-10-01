14 nominees put up to refill Plant Board

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday made 14 appointments to the state Plant Board, including potentially the first Black person to ever serve on the board.

The appointments, if confirmed by the state Senate, will return the board to full strength for the first time since May, when an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling gutted the panel.

If confirmed, Lester Scott of Little Rock, a retail market manager for FMC Corp., will be the first Black person to serve on the 104-year-old board, according to records at the state Department of Agriculture, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives and recollections of people who have a long history with the Plant Board. Only two women have ever served, according to the same sources and resources.

If confirmed, Scott will be the representative for the Arkansas Crop Protection Association, a trade group for pesticide manufacturers regulated by the Plant Board. FMC is a chemicals manufacturer in Philadelphia. Scott has been with the company for 16 years but involved in agriculture for 44 years, he said Thursday.

Scott, 65, said he had been made aware of the historical significance of his appointment. "It's probably unfortunate in a lot of ways and, like a lot of things, it took a long while to get some diversity," said Scott, who was born on a farm in Louisiana.

Scott also said there was no dicamba "litmus test" posed by anyone for his appointment. FMC, he said, doesn't manufacture dicamba, eliminating a potential conflict of interest that has at times beset previous representatives of pesticide manufacturers who have sat on the Plant Board.

This was the first time he has sought to serve on the board, Scott said.

NINE SEATS VACATED

In ruling on a lawsuit filed against the 1917 law establishing the board and allowing trade groups to name members, the Supreme Court ruled on May 6 that the General Assembly had illegally delegated appointment powers to private groups unaccountable to the public. The court's ruling resulted in the removal of nine board members.

Anticipating an adverse court ruling this spring, the General Assembly approved Act 361, allowing the trade groups to submit the names of at least two nominees to the governor, who would then select a representative for each of the groups. The constitutionality of that law also has been challenged in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Act 361 also created a new position to represent soybean growers and another to represent producers of corn, wheat, sorghum, peanuts and turf. It also merged trade-group representation for the green industry and horticulturalists.

The new law increased the board's membership from 18 to 19. Two members represent the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division but don't have voting privileges. All members serve two-year terms.

Nothing prohibited Hutchinson from reappointing members who previously were direct trade-group appointees removed from office by the Supreme Court.

Besides Scott, who replaces Brad Koen of DeWitt as the representative for the pesticide companies, Hutchinson's selections from trade-group nominations are:

• Mark Morgan of Clarksville, Arkansas State Horticultural Society and the Arkansas Green Industry Association. Morgan has represented horticulturalists on the board since 2018.

• Mark Hopper of Mountain Home, to continue representing the Arkansas Pest Management Association.

• Marty Eaton of Jonesboro, to resume representing the Arkansas Seed Dealers Association.

• Lance Schmidt of Pocahontas, to represent the Arkansas Seed Growers Association. He replaces Terry Fuller of Poplar Grove (Phillips County), who had been the board's chairman until the Supreme Court ruling.

• Mark Hartz of Stuttgart, to represent the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association. He replaces Tommy Anderson of Sherrill (Jefferson County).

• Richard Watts of Watson (Desha County), to represent the Arkansas Forestry Association. He replaces Scott Milburn of El Dorado.

The governor's office by late Thursday hadn't clarified the representation of the Arkansas Oil Marketers Association. Its representative, Terry Stephenson, was one of the nine members removed by the Supreme Court. Stephenson, vice president of Stephenson Oil Co. in Searcy, and the oil marketers group wasn't named in the governor's news release announcing the appointments.

Hutchinson also filled five appointments long delegated to governors:

• Matthew Marsh of Cammack Village, to represent rice growers. Marsh has served on the board since 2017 representing farmers at-large. He became the board's new chairman after Fuller was removed from office.

• Reynold Meyer of Eudora, who was reappointed to represent the livestock industry.

• Bruce Alford of Lewisville, to continue representing the forage industry.

• Nathan Reed of Marianna and Travis Senter of Osceola to represent growers of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf, or wheat. Under previous law, those positions were to represent farmers at-large.

Hutchinson also named:

• David Gammill of Tyronza, to represent growers of corn, peanuts, sorghum, wheat or turf.

• Matt Miles of McGehee, to represent soybean growers.

Two previous appointees of the governor -- Sam Stuckey of Clarkedale (Crittenden County), representing cotton farmers, and Darrell Hess of Wynne, representing the plant food industry -- are in the middle of their terms and continue to serve.

The Agriculture Division's nonvoting representatives on the board are Ken Korth and Nathan Slayton.

DIVERSITY LACKING

Only two women have ever served on the board, and no Black people ever have, according to available records and longtime members of the board.

In early 1985, the Arkansas Nurserymen's Association, now called the Arkansas Green Industry, selected Donna Pittman of Magnolia to fill the remaining term of its Plant Board representative, who had resigned. Gov. Bill Clinton agreed to the selection, and appointed Pittman to a full two-year term a few months later. Pittman and her family owned and operated a large nursery and landscaping business, Pittman Landscaping, at the time.

If she indeed was the first woman to serve on the board, no special note was made of it, she said recently.

"I don't recall any special note about being the first woman or any talk of whether one came before me," Pittman said. "I just don't know of one."

But, in 1986, special note was made of another issue.

"While I was serving on the board, I had my first child," she said. "I think it was Sherman Cullum [a 20-year board member, from Hickory Ridge, who represented seed dealers] who entered into the record during a meeting that a Plant Board member had never had a baby before."

Pittman ultimately served about 23 years, with reappointments by Govs. Jim Guy Tucker and Mike Huckabee, before reluctantly resigning. "I hated to leave the board; it was very fulfilling work and an honor to serve on it, but I just felt that I needed to spend more time at my business," she said. "It was very familylike; all anybody wanted to do was serve the citizens."

George Tidwell was on the board nearly 28 years, from 1988 to 2015, including 15 years as chairman. He served under five governors, representing what is now called the Arkansas Aerial Applicators Association.

Tidwell said he remembers Pittman and Dee Ann Landreth, a president of Mountaire Corp., formerly in North Little Rock, as the only two women who have been on the board.

Landreth represented the Arkansas Feed Manufacturers Association during the Huckabee administration. She was there from 1999 to 2009.

No Black person has ever served, whether as trade group representatives or as direct appointees of a governor, Tidwell recalled.

The Plant Board should have more such representation, Tidwell said, also noting that the trade groups with Plant Board representatives may have few, if any, women or minorities in those careers. "I know my group, for ag pilots, doesn't have any women pilots or Black pilots and, to the best of my knowledge, never has," Tidwell said.

Darryl Little of Conway, who was director of the Plant Board from 2002-2016, said he could recall no Black members. Little had served 24 years in other staff positions with the board before he was named by Huckabee as director. He also couldn't recall any female members besides Pittman and Landreth.

Larry Jayroe of Forrest City, who was on the Plant Board from 2000 to 2018 as a direct appointee of Govs. Huckabee, Mike Beebe and Hutchinson, also recalled the service of Pittman and Landreth but of no Black appointees.

"The whole thing is problematic in that the agriculture industry always has been predominantly white male, not that it purposely excludes women or Blacks or anyone else," Jayroe said recently. That includes trade groups that are outside row-crop agriculture, such as those in pest control, pesticide manufacturers, horticulture and oil marketing, Jayroe said.

"It's just hard to find minorities in agriculture," Jayroe said. "I know there are a lot of programs and efforts to increase those numbers, which is always a good thing. Diversity and inclusion are real issues today and need to be addressed. The problem in Arkansas is just the lack of real numbers of minority growers. I'm not sure that's the fault of the governor or the agriculture industry."

Then there is the problem of how much interest anyone has in public service, whether on the Plant Board or other state panels, Jayroe said.

DICAMBA BACKLOG

The experiences of some Plant Board members, in dealing with the controversial dicamba herbicide over at least the past six years, could further diminish the interest in public service, he said.

Beyond the recent lawsuits filed by farmers and Monsanto against the Plant Board, members and their livelihoods have been threatened on social media by critics of Plant Board actions, Jayroe noted. Another board member has had hay bales burned and a tractor's motor ruined by vandals, he said. "It's just not a very good environment right now," he said.

Marsh, the board's chairman, said he hopes to call a meeting as soon as possible after the Senate confirms Hutchinson's appointments. That meeting could be in person or, because of the coronavirus and out of convenience, by Zoom, or a combination of both, he said.

Organizing the board's various committees will have to be among the newly reconstituted board's first pieces of business, Marsh said. "We'll also need to talk to the various divisions and find out what they've had to hold back on since the Supreme Court's ruling," he said.

The full board and its pesticide committee have a backlog of some 700 pesticide violations, most involving dicamba. Some farmers have asked for formal hearings before the board to contest the violations.

"A lot of these things, kind of housekeeping measures, will take a bit of time," he said. "I don't anticipate anything major to happen immediately. It's just going to take a while to get everything back up and running."

The governor's office must submit the appointees to the Senate. Confirmation begins in the Senate Rules Committee before moving to the full Senate.