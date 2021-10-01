4.38-carat jewel found in state park

A California woman last week found a 4.38-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the largest diamond discovered there so far this year, park officials said.

Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay found the yellow diamond within an hour of beginning her Sept. 23 search, according to a news release issued Thursday from Arkansas State Parks.

Park officials said 258 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2021 so far this year, weighing more than 46 carats in total. An average of one to two diamonds are found by park visitors each day, according to park officials.