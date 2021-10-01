$5,000 fine levied against lawmaker

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas must pay a $5,000 fine for skipping security procedures as he entered the Republican cloakroom inside the U.S. Capitol last week, the House Committee on Ethics announced Wednesday.

The fine was levied by House Sergeant-at-Arms William J. Walker after U.S. Capitol Police said an investigation revealed that Crenshaw and an unknown man, who appeared to be a former member of Congress, entered the House chamber without clearing security. The two entered the chamber about 10 minutes apart, an investigation found.

The incident comes several months after a small group of lawmakers mounted a protest over new security measures added at the Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection that forced Congress to evacuate and left 140 police officers injured.

After metal detectors were installed at Capitol entrances the week after the riot, journalists and lawmakers reported seeing several Republican House members — including South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman and Reps. Louie Gohmert, Randy Weber and Van Taylor of Texas — maneuver around the newly installed metal detectors.

Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina was also hit with a $5,000 fine after Capitol Police said he bypassed security in April.