Act of kindness in Goodman, Mo., prompts response 150 miles away

GOODMAN, Mo. -- The impact of a local act of kindness made ripples spanning more than 150 miles -- all the way to Kansas City, Mo.

Steve Douglas recently approached the Goodman City Council to share his story of a shared story.

Douglas explained that he had read about police officer Carter Graue's interaction with a 13-year-old boy he met during a disturbance call. Graue connected with the struggling youth and continued to show up, converse and create a bond. During one visit, the boy mentioned that he had never owned anything and wished for a bicycle to call his own. Graue was moved to action and soon sourced a secondhand bike, made sure it was in road-ready condition and gifted the bike to the wanting boy.

A former law enforcement officer of almost 30 years, Douglas read the story, related, and shared it with his friends on social media.

One of those friends, struck by the gesture, was compelled to raise funds and make an anonymous donation of $100 to the Goodman Police Department to be used in a similar fashion.

Douglas says he was elated when he learned of the donation.

"We're doing things that other departments can take note of. This is what policing should be. Building relationships and knowing people personally," he said. "Kudos to Carter [Graue]."

What surprised Douglas was when he learned who the donor was. The donor, who wished to remain anonymous, is active in documenting a multitude of social justice protests in the state's largest city and possesses a different perspective than Douglas on many issues.

Douglas said the two have known each other since young adulthood and have kept in touch, respectfully sharing thoughts and experiences for years.

"They were excited about positive community impact and wanted to support that," Douglas said.

"When good things are done, they should be recognized," the donor said. "The same way when bad things are done, they should be pointed out."

Graue said he doesn't have plans for the funds yet, but they will be put to good use when the time comes and a need arises.

