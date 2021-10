Mount Ida, circa 1940: The Montgomery County Courthouse was the backdrop for a political rally, with candidates speaking from a stage. We believe one was Harley C. Stump, the Republican nominee who lost to Homer Adkins, who won with 91% of the vote. The courthouse, built of native field stone, was erected in 1923 and is still in use.

