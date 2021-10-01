Arrest made in shooting death of 71-year-old Newton County man

A Boone County man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 71-year-old Compton man.

William Kasey Young, 34, of rural Harrison, was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of William Charles Clark, according to a news release from Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

The Newton County sheriff's office received a 911 call around 6 a.m. Monday regarding a shooting in the Compton area, according to an earlier news release. Deputies responded to the scene where they found a deceased man inside a residence and detained another man, found outside the residence, for investigation.

Clark lived in the residence where the shooting occurred.

Young was being held Thursday at the Newton County jail in Jasper in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Formal charges hadn't been filed as of Thursday afternoon.