The calendar of public events of the 93rd General Assembly for today, the 111th day of the 2021 regular session.

MAC refers to the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol. OSC is the Old Supreme Court Chamber. The legislative calendar is at: https://www.arkleg.state. ar.us

HOUSE COMMITTEES

8 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

Call of the chairman. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

SENATE COMMITTEES

8:30 a.m. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room

272.

Call of the chairman. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, OSC.

HOUSE

10 a.m. House convenes.

SENATE

11 a.m. Senate convenes.