Church News

TRUTH AND LOVE WORSHIP CENTER CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 2006 W. 13th Ave., will conclude a tent revival today with services at noon and 8 p.m. Participating ministers include Albert Clark of Memphis, Tyree Scott, Patrick Lockett, Curtis Phillips, all of Pine Bluff, Donald Perkins of Brinkley and Nathaniel Jones of Monticello.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The drive thru session will be held in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID’s are required to receive one box per family. Recipients should stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. To assist the food ministry, financial contributions may be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ar. 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, on the front lawn of the church. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall, according to a news release. Everyone is welcomed to attend. Participants are asked to bring animals on leashes or in carriers. The Arkansas Search Dog Association will bring their dogs. Donations will be accepted to benefit the association and gifts of dog and cat foods/treats are welcomed to benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry Oct. 9 from 8- 9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event for the children of Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the church’s parking lot. Hot dogs, candy and treat bags will be provided. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their vehicle trunks. Masks are required, according to a news release. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr.is the pastor.

OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC), will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org .

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday.The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial. com . Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.