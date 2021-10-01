Correa's home run secures Astros' title

HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th home run with a three-run shot and the Houston Astros clinched the AL West with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

It's the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They're in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record.

"They're used to winning and we hate losing. And now the fun begins," Manager Dusty Baker said.

The Astros will open the AL Division Series on Oct. 7 against the Chicago White Sox -- home field for that best-of-five matchup is still to be determined. Houston went 5-2 against the White Sox this year.

Houston was a wild-card team last year in Baker's first season with the club. So where did this division-clinching victory rate on his list?

"Every time you win, it ranks higher than the last time. And you never get tired of winning," he said.

Correa's huge hit in the fourth inning allowed the Astros to put a recent stretch where they dropped five of six games behind them and let the celebration begin at Minute Maid Park.

Astros mascot Orbit dashed onto the field waving a huge orange flag that touted their division title as the players cheered and embraced after the final out.

Tampa Bay, which has already clinched the top seed in the AL playoffs, put runners on first and second with no outs in the ninth but didn't score.

Rays rookie Wander Franco went 0 for 4 to snap a 43-game on-base streak, which tied Frank Robinson in 1956 for the longest such string in MLB history among players 20 or younger.

Yuli Gurriel singled to start Houston's fourth and Kyle Tucker walked. Correa followed with his towering shot that smashed off the wall in left field to put the Astros up 3-0 against Ryan Yarbrough (9-7).

The charismatic shortstop put a hand to his ear to encourage the crowd as the rounded third base on the home run trot.

Lance McCullers (13-5) didn't allow a hit until Ji-Man Choi singled to start the sixth. There were two outs in the inning when Brandon Lowe homered on a ball to right field that sailed just inside the foul pole to cut the lead to 3-2.

Kendall Graveman plunked Mike Zunino to start the eighth and he was replaced by pinch-runner Kevin Kiermaier. Lowe struck out and catcher Martín Maldonado threw a dart to second base to allow Correa to tag Kiermaier as he slid into second to end the inning.

Ryan Pressly allowed a leadoff walk in the ninth and Franco reached on an error by second baseman Jose Altuve. Nelson Cruz grounded into a double play, and pinch-hitter Yandy Diaz grounded out to end it and give Pressly his 26th save.

Tampa Bay starting pitcher Collin McHugh allowed one hit in a scoreless first before Yarbrough took over. He permitted four hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

McCullers retired the first nine batters he faced before walking Lowe to start the fourth. He was erased when Franco grounded into a forceout for the second out. The Astros got the third out when Franco was caught stealing second base. He was initially ruled safe, but the Astros challenged the call, and it was overturned.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 2 Aaron Judge hit two of New York's five home runs and the Yankees extended their AL wild-card lead by beating Toronto.

ORIOLES 6, RED SOX 2 Boston was dealt another blow in its postseason push, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run home run in the third inning of Baltimore's win. The Red Sox fell into a tie with Seattle for the American League's second wild card.

TIGERS 10, TWINS 7 Nico Goodrum hit two home runs to help rally Detroit to a victory over Minnesota.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 6 Adolis Garcia set a Texas rookie record for home runs and RBI in a series-clinching win over Los Angeles.

INDIANS 6, ROYALS 1 Bradley Zimmer hit two sacrifice flies and finished with three RBI as Cleveland defeated Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, PHILLIES 3 Ian Anderson turned in a dominant pitching performance, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered, and Atlanta won its fourth consecutive NL East title by completing a sweep of Philadelphia. After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and legal issues but bolstered by a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, the Braves won their 21st division title since moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966. They open the best-of-five Division Series at the NL Central champion Brewers on Oct. 8.

CARDINALS 4, BREWERS 3 Rookie Dylan Carlson homered from each side of the plate and St. Louis beat Milwaukee

CUBS 9, PIRATES 0 Justin Steele breezed through seven innings and Chicago handed Pittsburgh its 100th loss of the season.

METS 12, MARLINS 3 Michael Conforto hit a pair of run-scoring singles, doubled and made a shoestring catch in what might have been his final game at Citi Field for the Mets, and New York routed Miami.

Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

NY Mets 12, Miami 3

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

San Diego at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas 7, LA Angels 6

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

NY Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Postseason schedule

Times TBA

WILD-CARD GAMES

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

AL: Teams TBD (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

NL: St. Louis at TBD (TBS)

DIVISION SERIES

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

ALDS Game 1, ALWC at Tampa Bay

ALDS Game 1, teams TBD

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

ALDS Game 2, ALWC at Tampa Bay

ALDS Game 2, teams TBD

NLDS Game 1, Atlanta at Milwaukee

NLDS Game 1, teams TBD

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

NLDS Game 2, Atlanta at Milwaukee

NLDS Game 2, teams TBD

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

ALDS Game 3, Rays at ALWC

ALDS Game 3, teams TBD

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Collin McHugh throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) celebrates with Alex Bregman after hitting a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa hits a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe watches his two-run home run along with Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)