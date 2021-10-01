Troopers: DeWitt man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A DeWitt man was killed after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer Thursday evening in Arkansas County, troopers said.

Patravius R. Grayson, 29, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse south on U.S. 165 near a bridge over the Arkansas River when the wreck happened around 5:20 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

Troopers said the SUV crossed the centerline into the northbound traffic lane, and the driver of a tractor-trailer swerved into the southbound lane to avoid the vehicle. The Chevrolet swerved back into the southbound lane and hit the truck head-on, killing Grayson, the report states.

Earlier Thursday, a 76-year-old man was killed following a separate crash involving a tractor-trailer in Garland County, according to another preliminary report.

Jimmy Barnard Sr. of Bonnerdale was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V out of a parking lot on the south side of U.S. 70 at about 3:50 p.m., troopers said.

As Barnard crossed the highway to enter North Pearcy Road, he drove into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer, the report states. Troopers said the truck hit the passenger side of Barnard’s car.

Barnard was brought to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, but he died as a result of the wreck, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 471 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.