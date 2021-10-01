OPINION | EDITORIAL: The price is wrong

Inflation is not a word we like to hear unless you're referring to one of those blow-up pools that go in the backyard. And even then, there's not much time left to enjoy those this year. It's almost hot tub season.

Yet inflation is at the forefront of economic conversations in this country because folks feel it deep in their wallets. Big things are changing. How big? Dollar Tree is raising prices.

"Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1," The Associated Press reports. "The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Va., company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true. After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price."

For those who don't recall much of their AP Economics class in high school, here's a simple lesson. Higher inflation equals higher prices. Everything costs more, and nobody is immune, especially not companies that operate on the margin Dollar Tree does.

It's one more consequence of all that spending coming out of Washington, especially over the last year or so. That's not to say Uncle Sam should have left American citizens penniless during a deadly pandemic wreaking havoc on lives and the economy. The government acted as it was supposed to by sending out stimulus checks and expanding unemployment during a time of extreme hardship.

But these economic choices don't exist in a vacuum. Inflation ticks up, and it gets more expensive to live. Here's more from the Associated Press:

"Annual inflation in the U.S. reached 4.2 percent in July, the highest in three decades. And this week in an appearance before Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that price increases have worsened amid snarled supply chains and rising labor costs. That has hit businesses of every type, perhaps especially one that has held the line at $1 for decades."

Here's the other thing about inflation. It doesn't hit one or two sectors of the economy and make a few things more expensive. Nothing is out of reach or immune to inflation.

And while the Biden administration has promised these higher inflation rates are temporary, that gets harder to believe when months pass, and wallets around the country continue to cry foul.

Dollar Tree, a staple for many shoppers, has been around since 1986. It's a testament to the business that it managed to keep prices at $1 for this long.

And even if you don't shop at Dollar Tree, higher prices will follow you wherever you do shop: Walmart, Target, Kroger, Harps, or any mom-and-pop business. It's more expensive for these companies to purchase their goods wholesale, so you can bet those price hikes will be passed along to you, the customer.

You can talk about human infrastructure all the live-long day, but that's a concept, one our grandchildren will be paying for across years and years. What people are spending at the store right now is actual reality. And not the kindest reality.

Every economy should expect to have at least a little inflation. But Americans are being told to expect a lot of inflation for just a little longer, and we're nothing if not skeptical.

Hopefully inflation drops. Hopefully the Hogs have an 8-0 season. Hopefully the final 007 movie will be a good sendoff for Daniel Craig. Will any of that happen? Guess we'll see.