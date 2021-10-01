OPINION | EDITORIAL: Mandated by the Ledge

As mama said, you attract more flies with honey. So instead of questioning conservative bona fides of certain Arkansas lawmakers, and asking what they have against private enterprise--that is, instead of "fighting the problem," as the Army calls it--maybe constituents, business owners, editorialists and those who just want to stay healthy should breathe deep and ask for a sit-down. Come, let us reason together. Or can that still be done?

The House and Senate of the General Assembly of Arkansas are currently in session this week. The purpose, it was said, was to redraw congressional districts after the 2020 Census data came in. So far, so good government.

But then several lawmakers began introducing, and advancing, bills dealing with employer-mandated vaccinations in Arkansas. And then questions started popping up about whether that was completely legal in this particular session. We'll leave the legalities to the lawyers. But the French have a saying: It is worse than a crime; it is a mistake.

Yesterday's paper said that 12 coronavirus-related bills were assigned to the Senate health and welfare committee, and eight of them advanced. Without discussion or public testimony. According to the paper, when a lawmaker moved to advance the bills: "The committee backed the motion without any dissent or discussion on the bills."

Without discussion or testimony. That doesn't sound good.

Two of those bills would establish a "right to privacy" when it comes to vaccination shots, and would keep employers--private enterprise--from asking about vaccination status and from "retaliating against" (read: firing) those employees who choose not to say.

Three other bills would prohibit employers and public accommodations from "discriminating" based on vaccination status or "possession of a vaccine passport." So now sports arenas and concert promoters--and musicians who they promote--and other private concerns would be mandated not to mandate. Yes, according to the big government types in the Arkansas Ledge. Oh, it's hard not to fight this problem.

According to Rachel Herzog and Jeannie Roberts' story in Thursday's paper, another House bill would exempt "employees from federal or employer covid-19 vaccination mandates" and allow for unemployment for those let go over vaccine issues. President Biden announced a semi-mandate for larger businesses earlier this month. It's only "semi-" because employees who choose not to get a vaccine can always show negative tests every week. Apparently, this state bill, if passed, is another test of the nullification theory. As if this country hasn't had this fight before.

During this week's debate in Arkansas, one lawmaker asked if these actions could possibly harm hospitals. Because federal money, as in Medicare and Medicaid, keeps many hospitals open. And if some of these bills put that money at risk, what happens locally? To which another lawmaker responded: "Are we, as a state, going to allow the federal government to tell us what to do because they've got a bag of money right there?"

By Jove, we think he's got it! Yes, when the feds send money to the states, strings are always attached. Every. Single. Time. Whether it be in education, health care or any other endeavor.

Millions might be at stake for the state if some of these bills passed. That according to the state officials who testified before the Ledge (when given the rare occasion that these bills were debated and commented on). The president and CEO of the state chamber said this stuff is "bad for business." Yet some lawmakers continue to support these government rules and regulations on private companies. And, for the record, keep putting lives at risk.

Somebody said the other day that if you're arguing with a scientist, about science, and you're not a scientist, then there's a very good chance that you're not having a gentleman's disagreement, but that you're just wrong.

But then, that's fighting the problem. Come, let us reason together. Can that still be done in the Arkansas General Assembly in the year 2021?