'Evan Hansen' disappoints critics, cinema coffers

"Dear Evan Hansen" may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The film -- playing exclusively in theaters -- grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The musical from Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures stars Ben Platt and follows a teenager incorrectly assumed to be the friend of a fellow student who commits suicide. It was expected to make $9.6 million in its first three days, according to Boxoffice Pro.

While critics were less than impressed, audiences that did turn out last weekend were fans and gave it an A- CinemaScore. Women made up an estimated 62% of the audience according to exit polls. Directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Steven Levenson, "Dear Evan Hansen" is about a high school student with social anxiety disorder.

"We are tremendously proud of 'Dear Evan Hansen' and everything about it," said Universal's head of distribution Jim Orr. "With an exceptional film and great audience scores, we think that'll lead to a better-than-normal run at the domestic box office."

Despite its prestigious pedigree and star-studded cast including Julianne Moore and Amy Adams, "Dear Evan Hansen" has become somewhat of a punching bag on social media since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier in September. At the heart of the jokes is the fact that the film has a 27-year-old Platt, who originated the role, playing a teenager.

The single-digit opening weekend reminded some of "Cats," which opened to $6.6 million in December 2019. But "Dear Evan Hansen" cost significantly less -- $28 million vs. $95 million -- in addition to the fact that "Cats" launched to worse reviews in a pre-pandemic environment. There is also "The Greatest Showman" exception. The Hugh Jackman musical defied all box office logic in 2017 and 2018 when it opened to a deathly $8.8 million but went on to gross more than $434.9 million globally. Justin Paul and Benj Pasek were the songwriting duo behind "The Greatest Showman" and "Dear Evan Hansen."

First place again went to Disney/Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which added $13.3 million in ticket sales in North America, bringing its domestic total to $196.5 million. The superhero pic has topped the charts for four consecutive weekends and last weekend surpassed "Black Widow" to become the highest domestic earner of the pandemic. That fell slightly short of Boxoffice Pro's forecast of $13.8 million.

20th Century Studio's "Free Guy," which has been out since August, came in third, behind "Dear Evan Hansen."

"Shang-Chi" has had a strong run. It had one of the more moderate openings for a Marvel movie, but ticket sales benefited from good reviews and the fact it was available only in theaters, rather than also on streaming services. Still, it hasn't been released in the largest movie market in the world, China, with the country working through its own backlog of films it wants to show to domestic audiences.

Bigger blockbusters are coming to North American theaters starting today, with the superhero movie "Venom: Let Their Be Carnage" from Marvel and Columbia Pictures.

Hollywood is about to release expensive new films that were delayed due to the pandemic or were awaiting more-favorable conditions. The big movies include the latest James Bond installment "No Time to Die," from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and the sci-fi "Dune" remake from Warner Bros. If audiences still stay away, that will raise alarms about the pace of the industry's recovery.