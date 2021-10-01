Fayetteville police say man shot in attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they are investigating a Thursday night shooting as an attempted murder.

According to information from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were sent to a home in the 2400 block of North Jeremiah Place around 9:55 p.m. after the department received multiple reports of a shooting.

According to police, when officers arrived they found one man had been shot. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the information released by the police, a suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived and the shooting is being described as an isolated incident. No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was being released as of Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department.