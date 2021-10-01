Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Best for democracy

I am perplexed and angry after reading some people's opinions, especially the people who just write in to complain about something that seems small.

I have come to realize that these people, as well as the people who write eloquent thoughts about ideas and the people I agree with and disagree with, are necessary for a democracy. Even though I ridicule Ann Coulter every time I hear her name--she is just as biased as Michael Moore is--should we have both stop speaking and sharing their ideas? No. Both are necessary for a democracy to function.

We also need the common people to speak out, who are not so common when you really think about it. They are the voting electorate of this country, and we can all be a part of that group.

So everyone should keep speaking out. Everyone, keep writing in. Share your opinion, even if you are afraid like I was. The media should keep following the radicals and they should keep speaking out for what they believe. To keep our leaders in check, we need both liberals and conservatives to speak out, and to really get something changed, we need for them both to speak out together.

Overall, share what you believe. That is what America is for.

S. BOLTON KIRCHNER

Little Rock